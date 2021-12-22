SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Opinion | Editorials

Other View: What they earned: Three Medal of Honor recipients represent the best of America

America owes them not only thanks, but an honest attempt, even in small ways, to emulate their example.

OPED-MEDALOFHONOR-EDITORIAL-GET
President Joe Biden awards the Medal of Honor to Army Master Sgt. Earl Plumlee in the East Room of the White House on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Plumlee, an Army Green Beret, is receiving the medal for his efforts to repel a suicide attack by Taliban fighters at Forward Operating Base Ghazni in Afghanistan in August 2013.
Drew Angerer/TNS
By New York Daily News
December 22, 2021 11:00 AM
America’s wars in Iraq and Afghanistan are over, but the actions of many of the troops who served can continue to uplift a fractious nation. President Biden Thursday paid tribute to three such soldiers with the Medal of Honor.

In October 2005 in Samarra, Iraq, Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Cashe was in a Bradley Fighting Vehicle that was struck by an improvised explosive device, engulfing it in flames. Despite being burned more than three-quarters of his body, despite continuing enemy fire, Cashe rescued six soldiers and an Iraqi interpreter. A month later, he would die from those burns.

A fact to take to heart: Despite the fact that 16% of the active-duty military is Black, Cashe is the first African-American recipient of the medal since 9/11, a period during which 28 servicemen have been so honored.

The second soldier paid posthumous tribute was Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Celiz . In Afghanistan’s Paktia Province in July 2018, the Army Ranger, in his fifth deployment, led a small unit to clear an area of enemy forces; it ended in an onslaught of gunfire. Celiz exposed himself to the fusillade as he secured a heavy weapon system and bought his unit precious time to reach cover, enabling a wounded comrade to get to a medical evacuation helicopter. He died soon thereafter of his wounds. (Celiz happens to be the first Jewish Medal of Honor recipient since 9/11.)

One soldier was at the White House to have the medal hung around his neck. In the summer of 2013, Master Sgt. Earl Plumlee was a Green Beret serving in Afghanistan’s Forward Operating Base Ghazni when it came under attack. An explosion ripped open the perimeter wall, and 10 armed insurgents wearing suicide vests rushed in. Plumlee then engaged the enemy fighters, killing multiple insurgents in an elaborate gunfight and saving many American lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three humble soldiers who sacrificed for their brethren in good faith: America owes them not only thanks, but an honest attempt, even in small ways, to emulate their example.

©2021 New York Daily News
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

