Opinion | Editorials

Other View: While the world cheers on Olympians, China must answer for its human rights record

The Olympic Rings are seen on a rooftop at sunset at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Torch Relay at Shougang Park, which will host freestyle skiing, on Feb. 2, 2022, in Beijing, China.
Kevin Frayer/Getty Images/TNS
Opinion by New York Daily News Editorial Board
February 07, 2022
At their core, the Olympics have always been about presenting the best that human determination and perseverance can achieve, creating ever so briefly a stage on which people from countries around the world can compete on a level playing field.

As the Beijing Winter Olympics get underway, the games will again be a showcase for athletes who have dedicated years to honing their minds and bodies. They should also, however, put the host country in the spotlight — and not a flattering one.

As the Chinese government strives to project strength and international cooperation, the very same state will be busying itself with appalling human rights abuses, particularly against the majority-Muslim Uyghur population in the Xinjiang region, where Chinese officials have engaged in an unprecedented campaign of surveillance, detention and genocide under the guise of anti-terror efforts.

President Xi Jinping has attempted a wholesale gutting of Hong Kong’s traditions of democratic self-rule and freedom of expression, reneging on promises to respect the region’s autonomy while suffocating the free expression that made that a great global city.

Outside its own borders, Xi’s China continues to recklessly insinuate military action against Taiwan, a small nation that has battled enormous headwinds to become a global manufacturing giant with a vibrant civic life and culture.

Turn on the TV and enjoy the speed, strength, acumen and artistry; who can resist a perfect double axel or slapshot? But don’t dare let China skate.

©2022 New York Daily News
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Opinion by New York Daily News Editorial Board
