Opinion | Editorials
Other View: Who are they? And what do they want?

The military recently testified before a House subcommittee on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) sightings.
Opinion by Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Editorial Board
May 24, 2022 12:30 PM
They don’t try to communicate, and they don’t respond when we try to communicate with them. They speed away if we get too close. They move faster than anything known in this world and violate the laws of physics. At least 11 times, they’ve nearly collided with American military aircraft. And we have no idea what UFOs, now known as unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), are.

Representatives from the military recently told a subcommittee of the House Intelligence Committee that fast-moving objects are entering U.S. airspace and are regularly documented by experienced civilian and military pilots.

Now that the government has acknowledged that weird things are, indeed, happening in the skies, the stigma that once attached itself to those who spoke candidly of UAP sightings has disappeared. The UAP Task Force database, a catalog of sightings by military and civilian pilots, has exploded from 144 cases reported as of last June to roughly 400 reports now.

What do we know? There is no evidence that they are extra- or intra-dimensional space craft or machines or anything that would indicate intelligence. They could be something “natural” to this planet that we’ve simply never encountered before. Pentagon officials aren’t prepared to call the objects extraterrestrial or evidence of alien visitation.

But what don’t we know? In an unusual display of bipartisan cooperation, members of both parties pushed the Pentagon brass to be more forthcoming. There’s a battle going on within the intelligence agencies about how much they should share with the American people. It would be counterproductive to conceal anything as momentous as alien visitation from citizens out of fear of how we would react.

And what do we know about what we don’t know? There’s no point in assuming that UAPs are hostile, even if they present a potential threat to national security. And even if they are “alien,” they may be trying their best not to violate their version of a Prime Directive not to interfere with the development of inferior species and won’t communicate with us until we’re more evolved.

Now that we know that UAPs are zipping across the skies and making 90-degree turns and diving into the ocean and not surfacing, let’s find out what they are. Perhaps working in tandem with our military allies and getting access to the intelligence compiled by every nation would give us a clearer picture of what humanity is dealing with.

©2022 PG Publishing Co.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

