Our View: Legislators, please show some fiscal caution

Consider the following statement, made last week by a member of the Minnesota Senate: “Minnesotans should be able to enjoy the great outdoors without facing financial barriers, which is why I opposed any and all fee increases to DNR recreation fees this session. Everyone has the right to enjoy the abundance of nature the Northland provides, but fee increases would get in the way.”

Given the way this session of the Legislature has been playing out, one would expect the above opinion to come from a Republican. With Democrats controlling the House, Senate and governor's office, the GOP has been virtually powerless to slow, let alone stop the DFL from enacting a progressive agenda that will significantly expand the reach — and cost — of state government.

But this objection to a proposed rate hike for fishing licenses, boat registrations and state park user fees actually was raised by Sen. Grant Hauschild, a DFLer from Hermantown. While the House DFL leadership and Gov. Walz want higher fees to support parks, trails, fish hatcheries and the ongoing fight against chronic wasting disease in deer, Hauschild and his Senate DFL colleagues prefer to support outdoor recreation with part of the state's $17 billion budget surplus, not higher user fees.

Such instances of DFL intra-party dissent have been relatively rare this year, and in this case, dissent is a good thing. In fact, we think Hauschild's position on outdoors user fees should be more broadly applied as the Legislature works toward passage of a two-year state budget.

Simply put, we are having a difficult time reconciling the existence of a $17 billion surplus with some aspects of the DFL's overall budget proposal.

That proposal would create a fifth income tax tier, raising taxes on families with incomes of $1 million or higher and individuals who earn $600,000 or more. Also, the DFL wants to increase the sales tax in the seven-county Twin Cities metro area by .75%, raising $917 million in the next two years, And, car buyers statewide would pay an additional $100 million in the next two years if a proposed .375% sales tax increase is approved.

The rationale for raising taxes despite the budget surplus includes several valid arguments. For example, Minnesota could dedicate the entire surplus on roads and bridges and still fall short of addressing what the Department of Transportation projects to be a $27 billion shortfall over the next 20 years.

Likewise, free school lunches for all (which already has become law), expanding the child and working family tax credit, and increasing Local Government Aid to cities and counties would create higher costs that won't magically disappear a few years from now when the budgetary outlook might not be so rosy. At some point, inflation alone will make tax hikes and fee increases necessary to maintain Minnesota's infrastructure, human services and overall quality of life.

But the fact remains that Minnesota's coffers currently are flush with cash, and if ever there was an opportunity to hit pause on tax and fee increases, this is it.

We're asking the DFL to exercise some fiscal caution, as opposed to what we'd call an “Everything Everywhere All At Once” approach. A two-year period of one-party DFL rule shouldn't be seen as an opportunity to spend the entire $17 billion surplus and also create ongoing costs that might become onerous in the not-so-distant future.

Not that we're letting the GOP off the hook. While Republicans in the Legislature have little real power right now, they haven't helped matters with what we'd call “unserious” proposals and behavior, both budgetary and otherwise.

Their plan for the budget surplus, which included a $13 billion tax cut, wasn't merely dead in the water the moment it was introduced — it had already broken apart and sunk. They've essentially held hostage a much-needed capital investment package. And this week, Republicans introduced an amendment to a finance bill to prohibit state funds from being spent on “occult, divination, necromancy, soothsaying, Satanism, demonology, or pedophilia.”

Huh?

The list goes on. One Republican senator stood on the floors of the House and Senate and declared that he's met no hungry people in Minnesota. Another said he would call 911 to report a drag show in which the performers receive tips from minors. And one Rochester-area GOP legislator made headlines when his angry tirade interrupted a hearing of the House Elections and Policy committee — one of several instances when frustrated Republicans have made a show of disrupting legislative proceedings this session.

We know for a fact that there are grownups on both sides of the aisle in St. Paul. In the next month, we hope they get together and hammer out a responsible, forward-looking budget that focuses on the state's current and future needs, rather than scoring political points and creating content for the next round of campaign flyers.

We'd put rebate checks in that latter category. The current DFL plan includes payments of $275 per person, or up to $1,375 for a family of five with an income of $150,000 or less.

While we'd all welcome a little boost to our checking accounts, this isn't life-changing money — and in fact it's significantly less than the average federal tax refund, which last year topped $3,000.

If Minnesota wants to send out what we'd call token rebate checks, it shouldn't simultaneously make it more expensive for Minnesotans to fish, hike in a park or buy a car.

That's not borrowing from Peter to pay Paul. That's taking from Peter to pay Peter.