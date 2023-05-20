Our View: Police commission requires a new approach

The current tension between the Rochester Police Department and the Rochester Police Policy Oversight Commission is disappointing, but not terribly surprising.

People who haven't worn the uniform can't fully understand the difficulty and stress of being a police officer. Therefore, we can at least partially understand the Rochester Police Department's lack of enthusiasm regarding suggestions from a group of citizens that is tasked with questioning department policies, procedures and practices.

That's fine. We're not asking the police to be enthused about inquiries and/or recommendations from the Rochester Police Policy Oversight Commission. But we are asking – nay, demanding – that they treat the commission, its members and their recommendations with respect.

Right now, that respect seems to be lacking.

The commission dates back to 2015, born of national distrust for police departments and a desire for civilian oversight. Its seven members, appointed by the Rochester mayor with input from the NAACP and the Olmsted Human Rights Commission, meet monthly. Their primary tasks can be summarized as follows:



Analyzing RPD policies and procedures in the light of state and federal law, as well as the expectations of the community.

Reviewing complaints against officers as well as challenges to existing policies and/or procedures.

Making policy and procedural recommendations to RPD.

Last week, commission chair Aurora DeCook made it clear that she doesn't think the system is working. “We could have a unanimous vote that something should be changed, and it is going to make zero difference because we are not the decision-makers,” she said. As proof, she referenced the fact that the commission made 10 recommendations last year, but RPD adopted only one of them.

In short, DeCook said the commission needs “some sort of teeth” if it is to create change.

We're not certain that “teeth” are the answer. Rather, we'd argue that what the commission needs is respect and transparency from RPD, especially Chief Jim Franklin.

Full disclosure: Right now, Franklin and the Post Bulletin aren't on the best of terms. When PB reporter Mark Wasson contacted RPD with questions about the policy commission, RPD Communications Coordinator Amanda Grayson wrote in response that Franklin would not be interviewed and called Wasson “anti-law enforcement.”

That's untrue. Wasson asks tough, fair questions. As journalists, one of our most important jobs is to question public officials and to hold them accountable for their actions and the actions of those they supervise. Failing to answer a reporter's questions will lead some people to conclude that an official is hiding something – which, of course, is the exact opposite of transparency.

And it's not just the PB that Franklin has brushed off. DeCook and the commission have encountered roadblocks and delays when seeking information and data about complaints filed against RPD officers, and even a simple request for a copy of RPD's policy handbook was rebuffed multiple times before the document finally was posted online.

We'd like to be able to say that Mayor Kim Norton is caught in the middle of this tension, but right now she seems to be leaning toward RPD's side. She defended the department's right to set its own policies and said that even if the commission's recommendations don't lead to change, “the discussion that happens and the rationale that is given is important to have.”

And, Norton rightly points out that if the commission is unhappy with RPD's response to its recommendations, it has recourse. It can take its concerns to Norton herself, and ultimately to the city council – but so far, the commission has not done so. That leads Norton to conclude the commission has “been satisfied with the rationale they've been given as to why that change is not being brought forward.”

That's an easy, comforting conclusion, but DeCook's public statements seem to indicate longstanding dissatisfaction with RPD's rationale for rejecting the commission's recommendations. Also dissatisfied is longtime Rochester civil rights activist W.C. Jordan, a former commission member who said Franklin deliberately muddied the water concerning the department's diversity rates. “I think Chief Franklin came in and immediately tried to hide different things,” Jordan said.

We like the commission, and we want it to continue. Citizens have a right – even a duty – to question their leaders and those whose salaries are paid through taxes.

But clearly, there's been a communication breakdown. The involved parties appear to be working against each other, not with each other.

So, what now?

For starters, Franklin and RPD need to acknowledge the importance of the commission's work and provide it with the information it needs to do that work. Next, Norton, who is Franklin's boss, needs to make it clear to him that a police chief's job description includes public relations – which means working with the policy commission and with local media.

And finally, the oversight commission must be ready to take things to the next level when the need arises. If RPD refuses a recommendation that the commission strongly supports, it should take the matter to the mayor's office.

To date, Rochester has avoided the national outrage that comes with a high-profile police-involved shooting or glaring example of misconduct. While we can't guarantee that a strong, active police oversight commission will keep Rochester out of that spotlight forever, it certainly can't hurt.

