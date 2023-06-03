Our View: Good journalism still makes a difference

This isn't the golden age of print journalism.

Newspapers today get by with fewer reporters, photographers and editors than they once had, as the industry now employs less than half the people it did 20 years ago. Sadly, even deep staffing cuts couldn't save the more than 2,000 newspapers that have shut down since 2005.

The vast majority of those shuttered papers were small-town weeklies or mid-sized dailies, and their closures have created “news deserts” for more than 70 million Americans. Sure, they can watch CNN and/or Fox News, and they can get online subscriptions to major metro and national papers, but coverage of local news – school board meetings, high school sports, city council elections – is thin or non-existent.

And investigative journalism? Fat chance.

Not everyone mourns this loss, or even notices it – but the loss is very real. If you need proof of the value of local journalism, you need look no further than the omnibus health care bill that Gov. Walz just signed into law.

This legislation requires hospitals to examine a patient's eligibility for public health programs and hospital financial assistance – also known as charity care – before taking debt-collection actions for unpaid medical bills.

While such a protocol seems rather obvious, it hasn't been standard operating procedure. Hospitals could simply include a notice on billing statements, advising patients of their right to apply for charity care – which left the onus on patients to get the ball rolling. Those who didn't read this notice, didn't understand it or didn't think they'd be eligible, would simply tighten their belts and pay the bill – or ignore it and invite legal action against themselves.

Now, the onus has been shifted, at least partially, to the medical provider, which means fewer families in Minnesota will face the simultaneous burdens of major medical problems and financial distress.

The Post Bulletin helped make this happen.

Last November, investigative reporter Molly Castle Work wrote a piece under the headline, “ They could have qualified for charity care. But Mayo Clinic sued them .” She interviewed 20 patients whom Mayo Clinic had sued for unpaid bills and found that 14 of them could have qualified for charity care. All but one of these patients were forced to pay their bills in full after they were sued, often through wage garnishment.

The fundamental problem was that although Mayo Clinic followed the letter of the law in how it publicized the availability of financial assistance, patients weren't getting the message. And, when bills went unpaid, the clinic didn't call the patients and say “You might be eligible for charity care. We'll help you find out.”

Wayland Jr. Pierson, 10, reads a comic book with his mom Yolanda Pierson at their home in Blaine. The Pierson family have been taking Wayland Jr. to Mayo Clinic for five years. Unable to afford all their bills, Mayo Clinic sent Yolanda Pierson's account to collections, which meant Wayland Jr. couldn't see his doctors. She was eventually sued by Mayo Clinic. She didn't know that she could have qualified for discounted care. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

The Post Bulletin didn't discover this problem, nor was this the first time the Legislature attempted to address it. But our investigation pushed legislation past the finish line.

Anna Odegaard, legislative advocate for a nonprofit organization that helped draft the legislation, said Castle Work's efforts gave the bill much-needed momentum among legislators who previously had supported it but hadn't been willing to champion it. “Then they read her coverage,” Odegaard said. “And they got mad. They were willing to really take steps and put some personal time in getting the legislation passed.”

No, the Post Bulletin hasn't eradicated the problem of medical debt in Minnesota. Even with the new protocols in place, some families will fail to qualify for charity care and will face big bills. Others will simply pay for their child's surgery or emergency room visit with a credit card – and thus remove a hospital's obligation to find out whether they could have qualified for charity care. The new rules are better than the old ones, but they aren't perfect.

Still, the new law shows the value of local journalism, which in its best form challenges those in power and champions those who lack the resources and knowledge to fight for themselves.

It's not easy work. In fact, it's a real grind, and most of the time, the journalists who do it don't receive much, if any public praise or gratitude, or even an acknowledgement that their efforts made a difference.

Fortunately, good journalists love a “David vs. Goliath” challenge, and the fight is its own reward. While the PB might not have the staff it did 20 years ago, we still have a great team that is dedicated to telling the stories that need to be told.

