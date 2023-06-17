Our View: It won't be easy, but homeless problem demands a solution

To end homelessness, society would need to eliminate its causes – including mental illness, drug addiction, alcoholism, child neglect, domestic abuse, unemployment and a lack of affordable housing.

We could have made that list even longer, but you get the idea. Homelessness is a complex societal problem that results from a lot of other complex problems, and there are no easy fixes. Just thinking about it makes us tired.

Rochester is grappling with that hard reality right now. The city's unhoused population is growing, and the unsightly evidence of this growth is beginning to intrude into the public eye.

This trend should surprise no one. Homelessness is an urban phenomenon, and Rochester is the largest population center in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Granted, small towns aren't entirely immune to the problem, but long-term homeless people gravitate toward cities large enough to have overnight shelters, warming centers, Salvation Army posts, food shelves, emergency medical care, public transportation and robust social services. Rochester offers all of those things, so it could be considered a “destination” for the homeless population in our region.

(A cold-hearted reader might suggest that the city could reduce its homeless population by being less compassionate, but we're not going to waste words refuting such callousness.)

Furthermore, Rochester's growing population will inevitably result in more homeless people. The Department of Housing and Urban Development says 18 out of 10,000 Americans are homeless, and Rochester added 15,000 residents from 2010 to 2020, so basic math would project 27 more homeless people in that timeframe.

We expect Rochester to continue to grow, so the logical conclusion is that 10 years from now, we will have more homeless people on our streets, in our parks and lining up for a chance at a warm bed on bitter winter nights.

Such growth will compound an existing problem, because it appears that Rochester's homeless population already has exceeded what we'll call the “carrying capacity” of our social safety net. On some nights, people are being turned away from overnight shelters like The Landing and the Dorothy Day House. So far this year, roughly 20 homeless encampments have been removed from Rochester city parks – a figure that's doubled in comparison to previous years.

Matthew Short packs up his camp as a crew from Rochester Parks and Recreation and police officers watch near the intersection of Seventh Street Northeast and West Silver Lake Drive Northeast on Monday, June 12, 2023. Short was told by city staff that he had to move. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Those camps have brought Rochester's homeless population into plain sight, and perhaps that's a good thing. It's easy to ignore the homeless who sleep in a shelter, under a bridge or in a secluded patch of woods, but when they camp 50 feet from your favorite bike trail, or within a Frisbee toss of the picnic shelter you reserved at a city park, you notice them. And eventually people start asking important questions.

Members of the Rochester City Council are asking those questions right now. Questions like, “How many homeless people live in Rochester?” “On any given night, how many people are denied a bed in a shelter?” “Why do some people choose to camp, rather than staying in a shelter?” And, perhaps the most important question: “How are other, larger cities succeeding in meeting the needs of their homeless populations?”

The council, to no one's surprise, is divided and quite uncertain what to do next – in part because the city's policy about camping in parks is similarly indecisive. Technically speaking, such camps are against the rules, but breaking that rule doesn't result in criminal charges. And, with some well-meaning organizations giving camping equipment to the homeless, it's fair to ask, “If not in the parks, then where are the homeless supposed to pitch their tents?”

Where indeed. While it sounds compassionate to say, “We don't want to make homelessness illegal,” such a statement means nothing to people who live in constant fear of being told to pack up and move on.

So, as the city council mulls its next move, we hope for more than — or even something other than — just tighter legal restrictions against camping in city parks. Our elected city and Olmsted County leaders need factual, data-backed answers to the questions we listed above. Good decisions are based on accurate, complete information, and right now that information is lacking.

If, as we suspect, Rochester needs more shelter beds, then the city and county should pursue every available option to provide them, with the help of state and federal grant programs and nonprofit organizations that specialize in providing such services.

And, if the city does opt to clamp down on camping in city parks, then work must begin immediately to identify and equip a site where homeless people could legally camp on a semi-permanent basis.

The north end of Graham Park – aka the Olmsted County Fairgrounds – has been mentioned as one possible site, but its distance from the Salvation Army, The Landing and other services could be a problem. Eastern Rochester, near the Federal Medical Center and the primary campus for Olmsted County, has some possible locations – but again, they would be a long walk to the city core.

Clearly, finding such a site won't be easy, and we wish it weren't necessary. We'd prefer that every homeless person in Rochester receive whatever help they need – mental health care, job training, addiction treatment, etc. – to achieve stable, permanent housing.

More than a decade ago, we could have made the same argument against a proposed “wet house” for homeless alcoholics. Ideally, such people would acknowledge their addiction and find a path toward sobriety and a better life. But, since the “ideal” solution was unrealistic for some individuals, Olmsted County opted to create a safe, away-from-the-public space for these individuals to follow the path they'd chosen.

Similarly, while we should make every effort to help homeless people achieve stable housing and a more conventional life, it's not fatalistic to admit that some homeless people need and want nothing more than a shady place where they will be left alone.