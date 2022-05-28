Our View: Benjamin's success points to why teaching diversity is important

Natalia Benjamin, a teacher at Century High School, last year was named Minnesota's Teacher of the Year – the first Rochester teacher to achieve this honor since its inception 58 years ago.

One would think that her “reign” as the state's top educator would have been largely a year-long victory lap filled with travel, keynote speeches and glowing praise from all sides – and yes, there was some of that – but Benjamin didn't spend her time basking in that praise.

Instead, she became an even better teacher.

Teaching, you see, isn't a fill-in-the-blanks profession. The best teachers identify the abilities, strengths and needs of their individual students, then help them along in their journeys to become the best versions of themselves. Benjamin, in reflecting on the past year, says she took some steps on that journey herself.

“I think it has helped me understand how and when to use my voice,” she said.

Hers is a voice that needs to be heard, especially when she advocates for a subject that is near and dear to her heart: Equity.

“I think it has helped me understand how and when to use my voice,” said Century High School teacher Natalia Benjamin, the 2021 Minnesota Teacher of the Year, of her statewide recognition. She is shown here with a group of students during an ethnic studies class earlier this spring. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

“Part of equity in understanding is finding that balance between the students' needs, the content that we need to teach and my position in the classroom,” she said. “Are we able to see through their lens, their needs and the things that they want for their children and their families? We all come with different needs to school, and equity means we can give the students what they need to be successful.”

One such need – an especially crucial one – is a good mentor. And, while a good mentor can be of any race and/or nationality, there's no denying that young people need role models with whom they can easily identify.

As a native of Guatemala whose success in the classroom is talked about at the highest levels, Benjamin checks that box for a lot of students. Her culture and heritage aren't just geographical – they amplify the voice she brings to the classroom. “Multilingualism and multiculturalism is a passion of mine,” she said. “It's deeply personal. I'm invested in it because it's not just work for me.”

Unfortunately, one of the reasons Benjamin stands out among her peers is that she is so unusual – especially in Rochester. Earlier this month, Dr. Kent Pekel, the superintendent of Rochester Public Schools, proposed a new effort to recruit and support teachers of color, who currently account for just 4.4 percent of licensed teachers in the district.

That means an African-American student might attend RPS for 13 years without having even one African-American teacher. Hispanic students whose first language is not English might never converse with a teacher in their native tongue. And, while it's great that Mayo High School hosted a well-attended pow-wow on May 21, our students of Native American ancestry need and deserve at least one or two teachers whose knowledge of Native American culture doesn't come strictly from books.

We're not pointing fingers. RPS has tried to diversify its teaching staff for years, but it's a difficult task. School districts across the state – and indeed the entire nation – face the same challenge, which means the competition for good teachers is fierce.

Still, we believe Rochester should be an attractive destination for more teachers like Natalia Benjamin. The student population in our schools grows more diverse every year, and Benjamin's success is evidence that teachers in Rochester are being given the opportunity to bring their own voices, cultures and identities into the classroom.

When teachers have that kind of freedom, they help students become comfortable with and confident in their own unique voices – and with any luck, some of those students will pay it forward by becoming the next generation of great teachers.

