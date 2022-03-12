Our View: $4 gas is a pain? Just think of the fight in Ukraine

A Quinnipiac University poll conducted earlier this week produced a rather remarkable result.

When asked whether they would support a ban on oil imports from Russia – even if such a move meant higher prices at the pump – 71% of Americans said yes. While Democrats were stronger in their support of such a ban (82%), 66% of Republicans also backed it.

One needs a good memory to recall the last time our country united so strongly behind a difficult, principled decision that put a priority on the global good. President Biden, perhaps encouraged by these poll numbers, announced a ban on Russian oil imports on Tuesday.

Make no mistake – the pain of $4 gasoline is very real and will trickle down into every corner of southeastern Minnesota's economy. Transportation costs for retailers, restaurants and service providers are soaring. City, county and school district budgets face unanticipated shortfalls that will force a lot of financial juggling. Towns that rely heavily on tourism are bracing for what could be a very challenging summer.

For individuals, the pain varies. Some barely notice an extra $10 per fill-up, while others will simply modify their vacation plans and entertainment habits. Two weeks in Orlando might become 10 days, or dinner out might include one less cocktail.

Many Minnesotans, however, already were feeling the pinch of inflation, and soaring gas prices are hitting them hard. Do they park the car and ride the bus, or do they cut an already-tight grocery budget? Get rid of cable or try to squeeze another year out of worn-out tires? Delay a much-needed roof replacement or wait another year to put braces on little Johnny's teeth?

Gas prices are posted Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Kwik Trip along Broadway Ave South and 20th Street Southwest in Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

These challenges pale in comparison to what the people of Ukraine are enduring. Thousands have died. Millions more have fled – many of them knowing that even if they return someday, they will find their homes in ruins. Lightly-armed civilians stand bravely in the path of Russian tanks. Power outages have people foraging for food and fresh water. Children's hospitals are evacuated, with wheelchairs being pushed through rivers because bridges have been destroyed to delay the Russian advance.

Spouses hug each other at train stations, then say farewell as one takes the children to safety while the other stays to defend their homeland – and democracy.

When seen against that backdrop, $4 gasoline doesn't seem like such a devastating problem.

Furthermore, we see an opportunity in this crisis, as it could provide the motivation America needs to become truly energy-independent from countries that hate us -- and democracy.

Such independence isn't a pipe dream. The United States already leads the world in oil production, and while American wells currently yield nearly 12 million barrels per day, that's one million less than what they were producing before the pandemic hit. Given that prior to Tuesday we were importing just 672,000 barrels per day from Russia, one doesn't have to be a math whiz or an energy expert to see little reason for us to put American dollars into Vladimir Putin's pockets. Minnesota's neighbors in North Dakota will likely play a huge role in this effort.

Energy independence, however, will come with certain consequences. America's oil fields aren't the easiest to tap and have relatively high production costs, so an energy-independent America might never again see gasoline prices below $3. Furthermore, at least in the short term, the Biden administration might have to loosen environmental regulations and the rules for new drilling permits in order to boost domestic oil production.

While we don't want to take a step back in the national move toward clean energy and environmental protection, the reality is that America is now engaged in full-fledged economic warfare against a ruthless dictator and the mega-rich oligarchs who back him. We can't shoot down Russian planes, and we can't put American troops on the ground in Ukraine, but we can tell the world that despite America's well-documented political divide, its citizens can still unite against evil. We can refuse to do business with tyrants, even if we pay a personal price for such a refusal.

And who knows? If we can remain united in this battle economic war with Putin, perhaps we can send a message to other nations and tyrants who do business with America but also aspire to expand their borders through military force.