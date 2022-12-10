Our View: Here's our $17.6 billion holiday wish list

If you find it difficult to comprehend Minnesota's projected $17.6 billion budget surplus, you're not alone.

It's a staggering number – and frankly, a surplus of this magnitude isn't something to be celebrated. Somewhere, somehow, something has gone very wrong in how the state taxes its citizens and uses that revenue to improve their lives. A small budgetary cushion and a robust rainy-day fund are good things, but right now, Minnesota could suspend all revenue collections for six months while maintaining all existing services and still have several billion dollars in the bank.

That stack of cash came from Minnesota businesses and residents, many of whom have been hit hard by inflation this year. While gas prices have come down of late, the cost of food, utilities, clothing and services remain at all-time highs, and interest rates for both short- and long-term loans have essentially doubled this year.

In short, this holiday season could be rather bleak for a lot of Minnesotans – which is why we've prepared a wish list for the DFL-led Legislature and Gov. Tim Walz as they consider their options for using that “extra” $17.6 billion.

Our hope is that, when our lawmakers convene next year, they will pursue a balanced plan for this money. Some of it should be returned directly to taxpayers, and some of it should be invested in programs for children and the elderly. Some of it should be used to offset future reductions in income taxes, and some of it should be spread to every corner of the state to protect Minnesota's long-heralded quality of life.

It's too late for the Legislature to spread any holiday cheer this year, but our elected officials could do a lot to improve the well-being of Minnesotans during the upcoming two-year budget cycle.

So, without further adieu, here is a list of what we want from Gov. Walz and the Legislature.

Free school lunch for all. California, Massachusetts and Vermont already provide free meals for all students, and in Minnesota, the price tag would be less than $200 million per year. (That number could be even lower if Minnesota stopped trying to force kids to eat food they don't like. If 75% of the mixed vegetables end up in the garbage, then cook less of them and make them an option, rather than a required item on lunch trays.)

Eliminate the state income tax on Social Security benefits. Only 11 states tax these benefits, and it makes little sense to tax senior citizens on money that was taken from them and their employers throughout their working careers. Eliminating this tax would benefit nearly 500,000 Minnesota seniors and would cost just $1.1 billion over the next two-year budget.

Issue refund checks of up to $1,000 to individuals and $2,000 to married couples. Many of us recall getting our “Jesse checks” in 1999, 2000 and 2001, but this time, please, let's not call them “Walz checks.” It's not a gift from the governor. It's taxpayers' money. Get it into bank accounts as quickly as possible.

Create a new state tax credit for our over-worked, stressed-out teachers. While we could ask lawmakers to increase state per-pupil funding, such an increase wouldn't guarantee that districts would use that money to increase teacher pay. We'd prefer to let teachers (and paraprofessionals and perhaps childcare providers, too) lop a few thousand dollars off of their state income tax bills every year.

Decrease the tax rates in all brackets, and/or substantially increase the “floor” income for each bracket. Minnesota has collected too much revenue for years, so it's time to let people keep more of what they earn. Ditto for businesses.

Directly supplement the pay for those who work in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. One would be hard-pressed to find people who do such important, difficult work for such absurdly low wages, and it's high time that the state stepped in and did something about it.

Create an “innovation fund” to entice new, cutting-edge businesses to set up shop in Minnesota. Our state's tax code has a less-than-stellar reputation when it comes to attracting new businesses, and if we want to keep our state's books in the black, we'll need a constant influx of new ideas and capital.

Increase Local Government Aid. LGA is the state's direct mechanism for funding law enforcement, fire protection and other basic services in towns and cities that can't fully fund those services through property taxes. Inflation has affected cities' bottom lines, so a substantial increase in LGA appears to be in order.

Increase County Program Aid and eliminate unfunded mandates for county governments and school districts. For example, state and federal laws require specific services for children in foster care and students with special needs, yet in many cases those laws provide insufficient funds (or no funds at all) for those services. Counties and school districts that do a good job of caring for the less fortunate tend to attract more people in need – and those counties and school districts shouldn't be forced to subsidize that care.

Yes, that's a big list, and we don't expect to get everything we've wished for. But really, our biggest wish is that our leaders come up with a bipartisan, balanced plan that allows everyone to claim victory.

The DFL might be able to shove through whatever plan they desire, but we urge them to show restraint. Likewise, Republicans could sit back, refuse to engage and take cheap shots at every idea they don't like, but that's not why they're in St. Paul. It's deal-making time, and with $17.6 billion in the coffers, Minnesotans deserve some good-faith bargaining and genuine, productive compromises.