Our View: A congressional representative, others pass from the scene

The death of Rep. Jim Hagedorn from complications of kidney cancer was a sad occasion for his family and supporters across the 1st Congressional District.

It also opened a window of opportunity for numerous aspirants who’ll seek to replace him in Washington. One candidate has declared himself already, and others are sure to join the race before the March 15 filing deadline for the special election later this year.

U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn speaks at a Town Hall meeting on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at La Crescent Area Event Center in La Crescent. (Traci Westcott /twestcott@postbulletin.com)

This paper endorsed Hagedorn’s opponent in the last election and differed with the congressman on many issues, but we join those who grieve the early passing of this dedicated public servant.

Loss of 2 long-tenured civil servants

Southeastern Minnesota is the lesser for two more losses in the ranks of its first responders.

In Zumbro Falls, Fire Chief Bruce Heitmann is calling it a career after 43 years of heading up the all-volunteer fire department . Whether it has been fighting fires, mowing lawns or, in two cases, delivering babies, Heitmann’s contributions to his community are more than likely in excess of 40,000 hours.

In Rochester, a past public face of the police department, Jim Sherwin, is leaving after two decades on the force . He’s joining the Faribault PD as its chief. Sherwin started in Rochester as a patrol officer before climbing the ranks, and was a contender to become chief here when that position was open a few years ago.

Both will be missed. Thumbs up for them finding new opportunities, and thumbs down for the rest of us having to continue without their vital aid.

Keep ‘em on the farm

And while we have been on the subject of vital roles that are being vacated, farming is another occupational field whose practitioners seem to be dwindling as they age out of the workforce.

Not so fast, though: As Brian Todd reported last week , future farmers like Sophie Stelling, a Millville 16-year-old, are readying themselves for productive careers. Sophie is raising a dozen steers on her family’s farm, selling them for a profit and using the proceeds to buy more.

"This is about learning," said her father, Brent Stelling, "not just making money. It's important to understand you can make $1,500 or you can make zero dollars."

Sophie is one of a surging number of young Minnesotans who’ve joined Future Farmers of America, a group that helps them learn the trade to eventually practice it, or at least be public advocates on farm-related issues. Statewide membership has shot past 13,000 after falling below 10,000 in recent years.

Future farmers will face economic uncertainty, climate change and other issues we have yet to anticipate. Thankfully, they appear ready to rise to the challenges. Thumbs up.

