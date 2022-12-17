Our View: ADUs are a welcome introduction to meet housing challenge

Whether you call them “granny flats,” “mother-in-law suites,” or “accessory dwelling units,” the concept is essentially the same – a fully functional, secondary living space that is on the same lot with or even attached to single-family home.

For those of us of a certain age, the best example is probably from the hit TV '70s sitcom “Happy Days,” in which the motorcycle-riding, leather jacket-wearing rebel “Fonzie,” played by Henry Winkler, lived above the garage of the Cunningham family.

(Google “Fonzie suite” or “Fonzie flat.” It's a thing.)

While plenty of people have quietly rented out or occupied a spare bedroom or a finished basement at some point in their lives, Rochester is about to make “accessory dwelling units” (ADUs) an official part of the city's effort to create affordable housing.

In January, the city will adopt a new unified building code. That code, for the first time, will allow the creation of a secondary housing unit on all residential lots where space allows, including both existing homes and new construction.

This isn't just a rule change. The city is offering up to $20,000 to help cover city-related fees and construction costs for homeowners who create such housing.

We strongly support this idea.

At present, Rochester might be the closest thing Minnesota has to a boom town – and a sizzling economy can spell trouble for those below the median income level. People who change sheets in downtown hotels, clear tables at restaurants or stock shelves at grocery stores in Rochester shouldn't have a 20-mile round-trip commute, but our current housing and rental market requires a lot of them to do exactly that. Indeed, the biggest challenge faced by current and future employers in Rochester is and likely will continue to be a lack of affordable housing for the workforce.

ADUs won't eliminate this problem, but they could be a small part of the solution.

To that end, the city has attached some strings to the subsidies. The owner of a property with a city-assisted ADU makes a three-year commitment, and in that time must occupy the main residence. That means rental companies that want to build (or buy) and rent out both the house and the ADU will not be eligible for the city subsidies. Also, the rental unit must be occupied by renters who are below the area's median income, and the rent for a one-bedroom suite would be capped at $865 per month – a figure that could change annually based on federally defined fair-market rental rates.

No homeowner is going to get rich collecting such rent. We suspect that most people who consider adding an ADU will have a specific tenant in mind, such as an aging relative or a recent college graduate who has returned home but wants a bit of privacy and semi-independence.

Such arrangements, however, tend to be temporary, and it's worth noting that ADUs have the potential to create problems, especially when they become straight-up rental properties.Not everyone is cut out to be a landlord, and we suspect that some neighbors won't be thrilled when a pool house becomes a residence, or when an exterior staircase is built for an over-the-garage apartment. And, if renters park vehicles in the street, rather than in a driveway – well, that can test people's neighborliness.

Finally, when a rental situation goes bad, the eviction process has the potential to be especially ugly when a tenant and landlord live mere feet from each other.

In other words, people considering the addition of an ADU should go into the process for the right reasons – and with their eyes wide open. Grandma might be a model tenant, but what happens when she moves to Florida?