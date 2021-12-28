Our View: An inspiring effort to honor 'hometown heroes'

An unused piece of ground in Zumbro Falls has an important new use. It’s the site of a monument to honor “hometown heroes” – firefighters and military veterans .

It sits right at the busy crossroads near the center of town, and the effort to build it involved several local businesses and a host of volunteers – even the designer was a local person – and the job was done fast.

"We want to recognize those that are gone," said Bruce Heitman, who is both the mayor and fire chief in Zumbro Falls. "We want to let people around the community know who served the community."

This important effort gets our salute … and a thumbs up.

No answers on Briggs

An expensive, nine-month severance package suggests to us that former Olmsted County Public Health Director Graham Briggs wasn’t let go for cause, and the number of local officials lining up to praise the work he did tell us that he was approved of, even well-liked among his elected bosses and peers. He was described as thoughtful and well-qualified for his leadership role.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mystery of this deepens. But one thing that shouldn’t remain a mystery is the county’s position on the COVID-19 pandemic response, and its other important work in public health.

If, as has happened elsewhere, Briggs was chased out of a job he did well because somebody else wanted to go a different direction, the public is owed that explanation.

At least, in these perilous times, some reassurance is in order. Some silence isn’t golden. Thumbs down.

Coffee cart – in the black

A coffee cart at Kasson-Mantorville High School offers more than refreshments – it’s a training ground for students in how to run a business .

Komets Coffee is in its third year of operation. The special-needs students who operate it are putting their math and finance skills to the test, doing real-world tasks.

This seems like a good learning opportunity that other schools might do well to emulate. Thumbs up.