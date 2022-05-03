SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Save 50% OFF TODAY ONLY!
Opinion | Editorials

Our View: Byron students get a real-world experience

Our View editorial graphic
Our View
Opinion by Post Bulletin Editorial Board
May 03, 2022 10:30 AM
A good education is one that prepares students for the real world. By that measure, a project underway in Byron is exemplary.

Students at Byron Middle School have been busy at work to revitalize a nearby miniature golf course . They’re learning about planning, working with partners, and seeing their vision become a reality. They’re finding out what it means to help improve their community.

“We want the kids to be able to see that they have a real impact on their community and have the ability – even at the middle school level – to transform and change something,” said Katie Donlin, a STEM teacher at the school.

Thumbs up to this imaginative program.

Byron Middle School Design Studio Community Transformation Proje
Shelby Mathison, 14, left, and Natalie Nicholas, 13, both eighth-graders at Byron Middle School, work on designing logos during class as part of the Design Studio Community Transformation Project on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Byron. Byron Middle School students in the Design Studio Community Transformation Project are working with the city to restore a mini-golf course in Byron.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Big dollars for the arts

Almost a quarter-million dollars has been awarded to arts groups across southeastern Minnesota , courtesy of the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council, which administers the state dollars for the Minnesota Legislature and State Arts Board.

In total, 37 local groups received grants between $1,000 and $10,000. The money makes possible such programs as a summer theater program in Rochester, a Hispanic Heritage Festival in Goodhue County, and a music in the schools program involving the Winona Symphony Orchestra.

Arts and cultural programs make our lives here better and more interesting. Thumbs up to the continued state support for them in our region.

Thank a firefighter

Life-saving efforts of firefighters worldwide are celebrated on Wednesday, May 4, which is International Firefighters’ Day.

You can join your neighbors in showing gratitude and support for the work of firefighters, and remember whose who’ve lost their lives in the line of duty, by shining a red light on the front of your home on the night of May 4.

As an alternative, a family activity can be to draw or color artworks expressing thanks, and to email a photo of that work to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, at photos@firehero.org , or tag pictures on social media with #WeThankFFs.

Learn more about the day, and suggestions for observing it, at www.firehero.org/firefighters-day .

Post Bulletin Editorial Board
