Our View: Can a solution to housing shortage be close at hand?

The supply of easily affordable housing in Rochester and the surrounding area has been a problem since … well, probably since George Head arrived as the city’s first settler in 1854.

OK, so that’s a stretch – today is April Fools’ Day, after all – but there still is a point to be made that having enough homes priced to buy on workforce wages is a longstanding local problem, dating back at least several decades. Many efforts to close that gap have made some progress, but not done anywhere near enough to declare the problem licked.

Now, though, some real muscle is lining up behind this issue. A $4 million Mayo Clinic donation helped establish the Coalition for Rochester Area Housing , an initiative managed by the Rochester Area Foundation and overseen by a committee that includes elected officials and representatives of Mayo, Destination Medical Center and the foundation.

Two of those committee members, Shaun Palmer of the Rochester City Council and Sheila Kiscaden of the Olmsted County Board, met with our board this week to talk about their desire to bring the housing challenge into greater public focus. Homeownership is particularly important. People who own homes are more attached to their communities, and owning a home, versus renting, builds personal wealth that further benefits the wider community.

Barriers to ownership need to be addressed, and some of what needs to happen, they said, already has been done. Much more work remains. Before getting to all of that, let’s have a look at the situation:

ADVERTISEMENT

Rochester is falling well short of an estimated 450 new houses per year that are needed to keep pace with demand. In recent years, the total has been only about 200.

Homeownership in Rochester is becoming less affordable by comparison with other Minnesota cities. Not many years ago, the average price of a home in this area lagged the Twin Cities market by about 40%. Today that difference is down to about 10%.

Prominent developers of affordable housing, Joel Bigelow and Bob DeWitz, have died and no one has come forward to replace them with that special focus. In fact, the overall number of active developers in the city has fallen to only about seven, from about twice as many in the early 2000s.

Two critical consumer segments are severely underserved. The homeownership rate among BIPOC (Black, indigenous and people of color) households is just 22%, compared to a 72% rate for white households. Meanwhile, dedicated and attractive senior housing is woefully short of meeting the needs of older buyers who might be ready for a move. That prevents a great many already-existing affordable homes from recirculating in the housing market.



Money suggests a solution to some of the problems, and besides Mayo’s seed money there may be more to come, including up to $50 million from a potential renewal of Rochester’s half-cent sales tax, and ongoing collections from Olmsted County’s property tax dedicated to the Housing and Redevelopment Authority.

Financial risk is an issue to developers. In their eyes, Palmer and Kiscaden said, the buyer demand and profit they can expect from high-dollar homes is well-established. Building homes for $250,000 or less? Not so much. That’s why financial incentives, in the form of tax-increment financing, tax abatements, and up-front relief on the cost of extending sewer, water and roads all could help, Palmer and Kiscaden said.

Red tape is another barrier to be addressed, and some steps have already been made, according to Palmer, including reducing minimum lot sizes and relaxing limits on lot density.

Buyers themselves, in some cases, are not picking up on what opportunities do exist. In the case of the ownership gap between white and non-white homeowners, education may be a solution. And that’s not just for the potential buyers, but for lenders, too.

There’s more to be done, to address challenges including a workforce shortage for homebuilders, a limited availability of mass transportation, to hold down the cost of utilities and more – “so many little pieces to this,” as Kiscaden said. It’s worth mentioning here that having more affordable houses to buy would also likely have a downward effect on rent prices. The high cost of apartments is a housing challenge, too.

These problems aren’t unique to our area, but the above-average pace of economic growth here raises the stakes for solving it. We think it’s good that two elected officials are acting to pull the spotlight to this issue. We’ll watch with interest as their work proceeds, with high hopes that — given the scope of the investments — the gains are real and substantial.

