Our View: Christmas wishes, we've got a few

“All I want for Christmas is my two front teeth.” “I want a hippopotamus for Christmas.” “Santa baby, just slip a sable under the tree for me.” “All I want for Christmas is you.”

Yes, it's wishing season, and we hope that a lot of wishes came true in the past day or two. Perhaps you unwrapped that perfect-yet-unexpected gift – probably not a mink or a hippo. Or maybe, as we suspect was true for a lot of people, your wish-come-true was simply to gather around a fireplace or dinner table with family and friends as you ate too much, sang a little and laughed a lot.

The members of the Post Bulletin's editorial board have some wishes, too. While they might seem unrealistic, it's our fervent hope that not only do our readers share these same wishes, but that they will do what they can to help make some of them come true.

For starters, we wish for kindness, patience, and generosity at a time when such traits seem to be in very short supply.

Stores and restaurants are crowded but workers are scarce. Shelves are empty and prices are up. The gap between the “haves” and the “have-nots” has never been larger.

What can we do? We can resist the urge to mutter as we wait in a long checkout line. We can tip generously, even if we wait too long for appetizers. We can write a check or donate online to the Salvation Army, Channel One Food Bank, the Red Cross and other organizations that help those whose holiday wishes are as basic as a good meal and a warm place to sleep.

Next, we wish for tolerance and a spirit of compromise at a time when attempts at civil disagreement too often seem to suffocate under an avalanche of polarization, vitriol and contempt.

That wish is possible, at least right now in Minnesota, because the door for compromise couldn't be more open. We currently have a projected state budget surplus of nearly $8 billion, and if recent trends hold true, we can expect Republicans and DFLers in the Legislature to have very different ideas about how to use it. Tax cuts and refunds? Infrastructure improvements? Boosting state funding for K-12 education? Better pay for workers in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities?

All of these ideas have merit, and while neither side will get everything they want in the negotiations to come, both sides could claim victory if they hearken back to a time when finding middle ground wasn't seen as weakness, and when our elected leaders believed the best way to keep their jobs was to make deals and get things done.

Next on our list is a wish for children across Minnesota; namely, that they soon can return to a “normal” childhood.

We wish for school weeks that include five days of in-person learning. We wish for loud, boisterous birthday parties with a dozen friends. We wish for middle school choir performances. We wish for crowded gymnasiums during Friday night basketball games. We wish for prom. We wish for commencement ceremonies that allow more than two guests per graduate.

And finally, we wish that medical workers across Minnesota and the entire nation will finally get a respite from a pandemic that has taxed them to the limit for nearly two years.

Yes, we realize that this last wish is the most outlandish. Viruses don't respond to wishes, and if history is any indication, holiday gatherings might well spark another spike in COVID cases.

So we all must do what we can to lessen the burden. Stay home and isolate at the first sign of illness. Be honest with yourself and with your family. Protect your co-workers.

And if you or a loved one requires medical treatment or hospitalization, express your thanks to those who provide that care. A little gratitude might help them find the strength to persevere.