Opinion | Editorials

Our View: City sales tax extension faces a tough road in its current form

Our View editorial graphic
Our View
Opinion by Post Bulletin Editorial Board
January 29, 2022 09:30 AM
On July 5-6, 1978, floodwaters raged through Rochester, causing more than $60 million in damage and killing five people.

This disaster was not entirely unexpected. City leaders and Olmsted County officials had long known that much of Rochester – especially the downtown area — was at risk of flooding. The city had submitted a flood-control plan to Congress in 1977, and the 1978 flood added new urgency to the situation, but the wheels of government turned slowly.

Congress finally approved the flood-control project in 1983, and that same year, Rochester voters approved a one-cent local-option sales tax to raise the city's $40 million share of the $115 million project.

By 1992, tax collections had hit the $40 million threshold — but the local sales tax didn't end.

It still hasn't.

Over the years, as the local tax neared its expiration date(s), Rochester leaders have found new “asks,” including improvements/expansions of fire halls, the public library, the Recreation Center, the senior center, transportation infrastructure and other projects.

These past leaders must have made compelling arguments, because after its initial passage in 1983, voters approved extensions of the local sales tax in 1990, 1998, 2005 and 2012. In 2012, 65 percent of voters supported extending the sales tax for an expected 15 years, to support $139.5 million in projects.

Revenues have been strong, so the current half-cent local sales tax is slated to expire in 2024 — which means it's decision time again.

On Monday, the Rochester City Council informally expressed its support for extending the sales tax until 2040, to fund $205 million in street reconstruction, flood control/water quality projects, housing improvements and some sort of regional recreational complex.

The hope is to put this question before the voters this November, but before that can happen, Rochester must first submit its plan for approval by the Legislature.

That could be a tall order.

For starters, we predict legislative opposition to such a lengthy extension of the sales tax. Children who are born this week could be paying this tax when they become eligible to vote in 18 years. That's a long timeframe.

Then there's the somewhat nebulous nature of the project proposals, especially the recreational complex. The Legislature will likely want specific details about what the city will do with $205 million, and right now those details are lacking. City officials will need to flesh out these plans in very short order.

Finally, there's the current economic climate, in which inflation is taking a very real bite out of people's buying power. We wouldn't be surprised to hear anti-tax legislators — especially in the GOP-controlled Senate — argue against any extensions of existing local taxes until inflation is under control.

Does this mean we oppose an extension of the local sales tax? Not at all. Rochester has done great things with such revenue for nearly 40 years, and we expect it will continue to do so.

But we also like the idea of up-front transparency. If a tax extension is on the ballot in November, voters should have a very clear idea of what the city would do with future revenues.

On Monday, the Rochester City Council is scheduled to vote on the sales tax extension during a special meeting. Before that vote happens — or at least before the plan is presented to the Legislature — the council and other city officials will need to clarify what is currently a very fuzzy picture.

Opinion by Post Bulletin Editorial Board
