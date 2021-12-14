Our View: Coming out with no reservations

This may have been the biggest homecoming celebration of the year.

Some 500 people attended the gallery opening of “Homecoming Queen,” an exhibit featuring Ethan Mundt, otherwise known by his drag persona, the “Utica Queen,” at the Rochester Art Center on Dec. 4.

A few days later, a drag brunch at a downtown restaurant attracted a couple of hundred people, too.

These are unmistakable signs that: (a) there is a hunger for public events catering to southeastern Minnesota’s LGBTQIA+ community, and (b) area organizations and businesses would be smart to capitalize on it, and offer more.

What better way to demonstrate, as the signs approaching downtown say, that Rochester is a welcoming community?

The “Homecoming Queen” exhibit will be on display at the Art Center until April 3 . Leave your prejudices at the door and check it out. Thumbs up.

Bowled over

What warmer welcome could a downtown restaurant make than this: “Free soup.”

That’s what the hand-lettered sign outside Chez Bojji said one recent Monday, and will every Monday from now to Christmas .

What’s the occasion?

“What’s not the occasion?” said Chez Bojji chef and co-owner Younness Bojji. “You don’t need an occasion to do something good.”

It’s the time when a warm touch can do a lot of people some good. And that doesn’t stop with the soup. Bojji is also handing out new, donated winter coats, hats and gloves to anyone who needs them. That’s a (mittened) thumbs-up.

Big boost for affordable housing

From the mouth of Mike Myers’ Dr. Evil, a million dollars isn’t a whole lot .

In the hands of one local coalition, it will be enough to build as many as 50 new affordable homes in Rochester .

The city council approved a plan that will use half of the money – $500,000 – to create new homeownership opportunities, focusing on reducing the housing gap for people of color.

The other half will help develop homes for families earning 50% to 60% of the area median income, and offer city-owned land for below-market prices for affordable housing projects.

That’s a good step in a city where affordable housing can be hard to find. Thumbs up.