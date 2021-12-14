SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Editorials

Our View: Coming out with no reservations

It's an opportune time for Rochester to live up to its title as a welcoming community.

Our View logo graphic
By Post Bulletin Editorial Board
December 13, 2021 11:00 PM
Share

This may have been the biggest homecoming celebration of the year.

Some 500 people attended the gallery opening of “Homecoming Queen,” an exhibit featuring Ethan Mundt, otherwise known by his drag persona, the “Utica Queen,” at the Rochester Art Center on Dec. 4.

A few days later, a drag brunch at a downtown restaurant attracted a couple of hundred people, too.

These are unmistakable signs that: (a) there is a hunger for public events catering to southeastern Minnesota’s LGBTQIA+ community, and (b) area organizations and businesses would be smart to capitalize on it, and offer more.

What better way to demonstrate, as the signs approaching downtown say, that Rochester is a welcoming community?

ADVERTISEMENT

The “Homecoming Queen” exhibit will be on display at the Art Center until April 3 . Leave your prejudices at the door and check it out. Thumbs up.

Bowled over

What warmer welcome could a downtown restaurant make than this: “Free soup.”

That’s what the hand-lettered sign outside Chez Bojji said one recent Monday, and will every Monday from now to Christmas .

What’s the occasion?

“What’s not the occasion?” said Chez Bojji chef and co-owner Younness Bojji. “You don’t need an occasion to do something good.”

It’s the time when a warm touch can do a lot of people some good. And that doesn’t stop with the soup. Bojji is also handing out new, donated winter coats, hats and gloves to anyone who needs them. That’s a (mittened) thumbs-up.

Big boost for affordable housing

From the mouth of Mike Myers’ Dr. Evil, a million dollars isn’t a whole lot .

In the hands of one local coalition, it will be enough to build as many as 50 new affordable homes in Rochester .

ADVERTISEMENT

The city council approved a plan that will use half of the money – $500,000 – to create new homeownership opportunities, focusing on reducing the housing gap for people of color.

The other half will help develop homes for families earning 50% to 60% of the area median income, and offer city-owned land for below-market prices for affordable housing projects.

That’s a good step in a city where affordable housing can be hard to find. Thumbs up.

Utica 04.JPG
Ethan Mundt, who competed in his drag persona, "Utica Queen," in “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” attending the opening of an exhibit of his drag garments at the Rochester Art Center Saturday. Mundt, a native of Utica, Minnesota, performed and greeted many of the approximately 500 attendees in the gallery displaying his garments and designs. Utica was also joined by fellow "Drag Race" contestant, Joey Jay. Sidonia Dudval, Allota Shots, and Jayda Clyne of the Rochester Girls Inc. drag club also performed at the opening. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: OUR VIEW
What to read next
OPED-VIRTUAL-LEARNING-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: Use virtual learning for those kicked out of school
Student suspensions and expulsions are skyrocketing since the deadly shooting at Oxford High School, as school officials practice increased vigilance to head-off any possible violence.
January 05, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  The Detroit News
Our View editorial graphic
Editorials
Our View: Longer lives for us here in the Med City
There are plenty of accolades that come to a city that has the United States’ perennial No. 1 hospital and boasts an enviable quality of life.
January 04, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin Editorial Board
OPED-CORONAVIRUS-OMICRON-EDITORIAL-LA
Editorials
Other View: COVID is surging again. But omicron leaves us with a tiny bit of hope
Early studies support what health care professionals have been reporting anecdotally for weeks — that omicron appears less likely than earlier strains to result in serious illness and hospitalization, especially for vaccinated people.
January 03, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Los Angeles Times Editorial Board
Our View graphic
Editorials
Our View: Be considerate, cautious as winter settles in
Christmas 2021 may have been brown — or even green — but 2022 has arrived with a bone-chilling reminder that, climate change notwithstanding, we still have winter in Minnesota.
January 01, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin Editorial Board