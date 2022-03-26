Our View: Conservative approach serves Fillmore Co. on jail question

In 2007, the Minnesota Department of Corrections shut down the Wabasha County Jail after inspectors deemed the 94-year-old structure unfit. For the next 2 ½ years, Wabasha County paid Goodhue County to house its inmates.

Then, on March 3, 2010, Wabasha County opened the doors to a new jail that was part of a $21 million justice center. The new facility had a capacity of 72 inmates – far beyond what the county was ever likely to need – but the idea was that Wabasha County could make money (or at least pay down its construction loan) by housing prisoners from other jurisdictions, as Goodhue County had been doing.

It was a calculated risk with taxpayer dollars, and it hasn't paid off.

In 2019, the jail had an average daily occupancy of just 18 inmates. In April 2020, the Wabasha County Board came within one vote of closing the jail and laying off 20 employees to save $1.3 million in annual operating costs.

For now, at least, the jail remains open – and it serves as a cautionary tale to other counties that face similar decisions.

Such as Fillmore County.

Fillmore County's current jail was built in 1970, and while it is still considered safe, everyone agrees it is showing its age and doesn't meet current state standards, which have changed greatly in the past half-century. Doing nothing isn't an option, so the county is weighing multiple proposals.

The least-expensive plan in terms of construction costs would be to simply close the existing jail and create a 72-hour holding facility – but that would mean inmates held longer than three days would have to be transported to another county, where Fillmore County would pay to house them.

The middle-of-the-road approach would be the creation of a new-and-improved “90-day” jail. A 90-day facility (which is the current jail's rating) has specific design and infrastructure deficiencies that make it unfit for long-term incarceration, so this option also would likely result in the transfer of some inmates to another county.

The third option, which is where Fillmore County currently has focused its attention, would be the renovation of the current jail into administrative space and the construction of a new, 32-bed, no-frills, 365-day jail. The county hopes to keep the cost quite modest, at less than $7 million, but the design and bidding processes are just beginning.

We like the deliberate, conservative approach that Fillmore County is taking. Its current jail is sub-par, but it isn't falling apart, so there's no reason to rush a decision that has long-term ramifications.

Fillmore County is actually rather fortunate in this situation's timing. Law enforcement jurisdictions across the state – and indeed the entire country – are experiencing a dramatic shift away from incarceration and toward alternative interventions for those convicted or charged with nonviolent crimes. Work release, drug court, community service, veterans court, inpatient and outpatient drug rehab programs, home monitoring and a variety of other alternatives are allowing more people to avoid weeks and months of incarceration – and hopefully get their lives back on track.

We expect this trend to continue, so there's no reason for Fillmore County to overbuild a new jail. But if the construction bids come in higher than anticipated (or even if they don't), should the county seriously consider closing its jail entirely?

It's a viable option. Dodge County has never had its own jail. It currently sends the bulk of its inmates to Steele County, but occasionally has sent prisoners to Olmsted, Goodhue and Mower County. While it's costly to rent jail cells and transport inmates back and forth for court appearances, the math has never added up to justify Dodge County building its own jail.

Fillmore County soon will have a similar, relatively nearby “rental” option for its inmates. Winona County is building a $28 million, 80-bed jail, with construction slated for completion in 2023. This facility could house all of Fillmore County's prisoners on almost any given day – but for a price, of course.

And, just to throw one other variable into the decision-making process, COVID-19 has forced law enforcement entities to embrace technology in the form of virtual court appearances. The main purpose was to minimize personal contact during the pandemic, but it's now become quite normal for an inmate housed in one county to appear via Zoom in another. This greatly reduces the fuel and personnel costs that once went hand-in-hand with housing an inmate in another county.

Does this mean Minnesota is on the cusp of moving to a region-based system in which one county builds a mega-jail that will house inmates from a half-dozen surrounding counties? We hope not. All things being equal, in most cases we'd argue that it's preferable and more humane to keep inmates as close to their homes and families as possible, especially when they are awaiting trial.

Still, with inflation pushing the cost of building materials and staffing to unprecedented levels, we suspect that any Minnesota county with an aging, mostly empty jail will closely monitor every move made by Fillmore County officials as they crunch the numbers and make this important decision.

