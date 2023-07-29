Our View: Council should tap the brakes on golf carts ordinance

If you've spent any time in a retirement community or a gated golf village, then you've likely seen golf carts sharing roads with automobiles.

We're fine with that arrangement. Golf carts are quiet and fuel-efficient – often 100% electric – and require less space to park. While they aren't safe for night driving or major roadways, they can be an affordable option for people who make a lot of short trips within their own “bubble” to a golf course, health club, coffee shop, convenience store or a friend's home.

Rochester is neither a retirement community nor a gated village, but on Monday the city council initiated a process that could give the green light to people who want to use golf carts for something other than golf. Nothing official has happened yet, but the council voted 5-2 to have city staff draft an ordinance change that would allow the use of golf carts on residential streets with a posted speed limit of 25 mph or less.

If and when such a revised ordinance comes to the council for a vote, we hope our elected leaders proceed with caution.

Currently, Rochester allows people to drive a golf cart on residential streets from their home to a golf course. They must obtain a permit from the city (which must be renewed annually), and must follow a specific route. The cart must be insured, and it must have a rear-view mirror and a slow-moving vehicle sign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, there are exactly three such permits active in Rochester.

Three.

Granted, one could argue that the restrictions outlined above discourage people from seeking such a permit, but one could also argue that few people (and very few non-golfers) own golf carts in Rochester because their utility anywhere but a golf course would be very limited. And, from what we heard at Monday's council meeting, this proposed ordinance change was at least partially precipitated by the request of just one resident in Ward 5.

Roch. Golf Carts drive across the street to new digs

Three existing permits and one request (that we know of) hardly seem like a groundswell of support. The council should require evidence of a significant need before a new ordinance is approved.

There is, after all, safety in numbers. In a golf village, for example, automobile drivers are accustomed to sharing the road with golf carts. They're everywhere. Visitors and new arrivals quickly learn to expect slow-moving traffic.

Try as we might, we just can't find a neighborhood in Rochester – other than areas in close proximity to a golf course – where golf carts would likely become a common sight on residential streets. That means drivers won't expect to come upon a golf cart, which increases the probability of an accident.

How great is the risk? Consider:

On average, 15,000 people are treated in emergency rooms each year due to accidents in golf carts, and 11% of those injuries are to the head and/or neck.

While most of those accidents occur on golf courses (mostly rollovers and/or falling from the cart), about 30% happen on roadways, and that number is growing every year.

As more and more communities open their roads to golf carts, injury rates are soaring among children, who are more likely to be ejected from the cart in an accident.

Golf carts offer little protection for drivers and passengers. They lack the air bags, “crumple zones” and anti-lock brakes that are now standard on almost every automobile. They aren't designed for wet streets and don't corner well. And, unless you order one specially built, you won't find any seat belts, either.

So, when a distracted driver in an SUV rear-ends a golf cart, there's no doubt which driver or passenger will end up in the hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, our city streets already see plenty of what we'll call “vulnerable” traffic. Bicycles, motorized scooters, e-bikes and motorcycles offer almost no protection for their users in the event of an accident, but Rochester allows and even encourages such traffic. Riders presumably know the risks every time they leave the driveway, but they still hit the road.

Logically, doesn't it then follow that golf cart owners should be allowed to make the same informed choice?

Perhaps they should. But by that same logic, shouldn't ATV drivers be able to make a quick trip via residential streets to a convenience store or bar? What about snowmobile enthusiasts? Should they be allowed on city streets before the plows get out?

Those are questions that the council should consider and discuss thoroughly before giving the green light to golf carts.

