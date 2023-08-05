Our View: Did Minnesota put the pot cart before the horse?

Despite all of the ballyhoo in the run-up to Aug. 1, many Minnesotans will likely have to wait at least another year before they will be able to legally purchase marijuana for recreational use.

Talk about your soft launches. We won't go so far as to say that the law signed by Gov. Tim Walz on May 30 was a half-baked pan of brownies, but the fact remains that the DFL-controlled Legislature has put Minnesota into a bit of a bind. Consider:



On Tuesday, it became legal for Minnesotans age 21 or older to use marijuana recreationally.

It is still illegal to sell marijuana without a license.

The state has barely begun to create such a licensing system, and the timeframe for doing so is predicted to be at least a year, probably closer to 18 months. Minnesota's new Office of Cannabis Management doesn't even have an officially appointed executive director yet.

Minnesotans can legally grow their own marijuana, but the state has yet to set up a system for testing, labeling and sale of cannabis seeds, despite 30 businesses having sought permits to do so. That means do-it-yourselfers (especially those who didn't already have an illegal growing operation) will likely buy their seeds in other states.

Of course, there are some loopholes. Tribal governments are exempt from the state licensing rules, so the first recreational marijuana dispensary opened Aug. 1 in the Red Lake Nation in north-central Minnesota. Other tribes will soon follow suit, and some are seeking permission to open dispensaries off-reservation.

So yes, if you're willing to make a road trip, you won't have to wait until 2025 to legally purchase marijuana.

But road trips are another area of concern. Minnesota is in the process of training more state patrol officers, sheriff's deputies and police officers to be “drug recognition officers,” but there is no marijuana-specific equivalent to an alcohol breath test. Work is being done in that area (including the development of a saliva test), but we are likely years away from such a test being admissible as evidence in a courtroom.

There seems to be a pattern here. Minnesota has legalized a product but can't yet authorize retailers to sell it – thus creating an environment in which the illegal, unregulated street market for marijuana is likely going to thrive and expand. The agency that will regulate this product is at best a work in progress, and municipalities across the state — including Rochester — are still drafting their own local rules concerning where marijuana will be sold and where its use will be legal. Law enforcement agencies face a lot of uncertainty.

A marijuana plant thrives in the propagation room where medical cannabis is grown at LeafLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. (Duluth News Tribune file photo)

One could argue that Minnesota would have been wise to push back the legalization date by six months, or perhaps a year, but that cat is out of the bag.

So, what now?

For starters, we'd advise any marijuana “newbies” to proceed with extreme caution until state-licensed dispensaries begin to open.

Yes, you probably could find an unlicensed dealer right now, and your legal risk in making such a purchase will be virtually nil, but there's no way of knowing what you'd be buying. Marijuana plants have an inherent ability to absorb heavy metals and pesticides, and dealers sometimes adulterate their products with various contaminants to increase their weight. Buyer beware.

And, even if you buy a “clean” product on the street, you'll have no way of knowing its potency. Such uncertainty is inherently risky, especially for people who have little prior experience with marijuana.

Furthermore, it's worth noting that legalization of marijuana cannot and should not be seen as an endorsement of its safety. Inhalation of any kind of smoke is bad for your lungs, and the American Lung Association says marijuana smoke can cause chronic bronchitis and also suppresses the immune system. Studies also suggest a strong link between marijuana use and neurological and neurovascular diseases, as well as changes in cognitive function.

Finally, here's something else to think about: The federal Gun Control Act of 1968 prohibits any person who is an unlawful user of a controlled substance from shipping, receiving or possessing firearms or ammunition — and federal law still classifies marijuana as a Schedule 1 drug with a high potential for abuse.

Will this law be strictly enforced in Minnesota? No, it probably will not. Most likely, judges won't issue search warrants to determine whether someone who purchased two ounces of marijuana also has a shotgun, handgun or deer rifle in a gun safe.

But people who find themselves in federal legal jeopardy could invite scrutiny of their drug use and firearms ownership. How might that happen? Well, in addition to charges of tax evasion, President Biden's son, Hunter, faces a possible 10-year prison term for possessing a firearm while being an unlawful user/addict of a controlled substance.

While it's possible — and perhaps inevitable — that federal law someday will reclassify marijuana, such a shift wouldn't change the fact that drugs and guns are a bad mix.

Keep that in mind this fall if someone passes you a joint at deer camp.