Our View: Done with Molly Dennis? Ward 6 voters could remove her

Molly Dennis represents Ward 6 on the Rochester City Council. Ward 6 residents voted for her in November 2020, and ultimately, Ward 6 residents will determine the length of her tenure on the council.

Still, we feel a duty to inform all Rochester residents, including those who live outside of Ward 6, that they could help initiate a process that could bring an early end to Dennis' term in office.

Why might such a process be justified?

To put the matter quite bluntly, Dennis has become an embarrassment and a liability to the city of Rochester.

Her behavior is erratic and disruptive, both inside and outside the council chambers. She is a drain on the time of city administrators and elected officials. She persists in making baseless, unfounded claims of malfeasance against city leaders, even after those claims have been clearly refuted. She seems to view the city attorney's office as her own personal legal consultant for family matters that have nothing to do with city government.

She's needlessly confrontational and occasionally frightening. She's unprofessional. She airs personal grievances in public settings. She even said aloud, within earshot of multiple witnesses in our nation's capital, that Russian President Vladimir Putin should bomb the United States instead of Ukraine.

For these and other reasons, her fellow council members voted to formally censure Dennis in March. When Dennis protested that this censure was discriminatory in light of her attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder, the city hired a St. Paul-based law firm to consider her claim.

The resulting investigation and report didn't come out in her favor, but Dennis filed a federal complaint alleging discrimination and seeking an opinion from an independent investigator not hired by the city.

Molly Dennis, city council member, sixth ward, listens during a city council meeting on Monday, April 17, 2023, at the city-county Government Center in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

In short, when confronted with evidence of her misdeeds, Dennis doubles down. She never admits her own failings. She sees every accusation against her as a conspiracy, and she uses her disability as a license to violate every norm of decorum and civility that we expect from an elected official.

Granted, there is a place in city government for leaders who challenge the status quo, who ask informed questions that discomfort the powerful and shed light on long-hidden machinations of bureaucracy. We won't name names, but Rochester has had a handful of such “crusaders” on its city council, and while their efforts were not always productive, they didn't embarrass the city, misuse its resources or put Rochester in legal jeopardy.

Dennis, on the other hand, already has embarrassed the city and wasted its time and money. Barring a dramatic change in her behavior, we fear that she might someday drag the city into costly litigation involving a snubbed developer, a wronged city employee or a member of the voting public who gets too close to Dennis when she is “triggered.”

So, where does this leave us?

Dennis' first term on the council will expire in just less than 18 months, and should she decide to seek re-election, Ward 6 voters would have their say in November 2024 – but there is another option.

Section 3.07 of the Rochester Code of Ordinances lays out a procedure for the removal of elected officials. If 50 registered voters in Rochester (the whole city, not just Ward 6) sign a petition alleging “malfeasance or nonfeasance in the performance of the officer's duties, and setting forth the facts upon which such charges are based,” then an Olmsted District Court judge would consider the petition and could order Dennis to appear and answer the charges laid out against her.

If the court ruled in favor of the petitioners, those findings would be published for the public, and a special vote would be held 56-70 days after that publication. Only residents of Ward 6 would vote, and the question before them would be whether Dennis' conduct warrants removal from office. If she were removed, then a special election would be held at a later date to select her replacement.

It is worth noting that there is a second way to remove Dennis, and that is by city council vote. But we feel strongly, for a number of reasons, that it would be a mistake for the council to undertake that process. We feel this is a decision best left to the voters who elected Dennis and are served — or disserved — by her as their representative.

We are not asking voters to begin this process. Attempting to remove a duly elected public official from office would be an unprecedented step in Rochester, and the negative attention that Dennis already has brought to our city would be like a tiny candle compared to the statewide media firestorm that would surround a recall vote. Dennis might resign before such a vote happened, but if her past behavior is any indication, it's more likely that she'd wage a desperate, ugly, no-holds-barred fight for her political life.

Therefore, we can understand if most voters would prefer to simply ride things out and hope that Ward 6 voters go in another direction in 2024.

But we would also understand if at least 50 registered voters decide to bring the matter before a judge and ask Dennis to defend herself in a court of law, under oath.