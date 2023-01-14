Our View: Dreaming has become doing in 3 local initiatives

On Monday, our nation will observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Dr. King would have turned 94 years old on Sunday, and while America has made significant strides since he delivered his “I have a dream” speech in our nation's capital on Aug. 28, 1963, much work remains to be done in the pursuit of racial equality – especially in regards to economic opportunity.

For example, King likely would have dreamed of the day when a city like Rochester no longer needed a Minority Owned Business Network. Or a city-employed director of diversity, equity and inclusion. Or a coalition to study and hopefully reduce or eliminate the massive gap in home ownership rates between white families and Black families.

We're not there yet – so as we remember one of our nation's greatest champions of civil rights, we are pleased to see local efforts to address the still-lingering effects of America's centuries-old history of racial discrimination.

In Olmsted County, the clearest proof of that lingering impact might be found in home ownership data. Seventy-seven percent of white households in Olmsted County own their place of residence, while just 22% of Black households do.

This gap, which can be traced back to the New Deal and post-WWII policies and government programs that actively promoted white home ownership while denying Blacks the same opportunities, is both a symptom and a cause of economic disparity.

Home ownership creates equity, which in turn can produce educational opportunities, business opportunities and generational wealth. Simply put, if you grow up in a home that your parents own, you are far more likely to be able to buy your own home someday.

It's a self-perpetuating cycle. Children who grow up in an apartment or a rented home are less likely to own a home when they are adults – which means they don't build equity and have less ability to help their own children achieve the American dream.

How can that cycle be interrupted, and even reversed?

The Coalition for Rochester Area Housing recently released a 20-page “BIPOC Home Ownership Community CO-Design Report” that includes recommendations from a 10-member community coalition. Their goal? To identify barriers to home ownership and recommend steps to eliminate those barriers.

Of course, there are no quick fixes – especially in a housing market as tight as Rochester's. A generational problem could take a generation or more to solve, through better financial education for students, creation of trust in the financial system for “unbanked” recent arrivals who've never heard of something called a “credit score,” and developing a network of lenders, BIPOC Realtors, translators and home ownership mentors who can help potential first-time homebuyers navigate what can be a dizzying process even for people whose first language is English.

Joseph Eslait, a Realtor with Rochester’s Casa Real Estate, and Khadija Ali, a co-founder of Pamoja Women, discuss the local homeownership gap between the rate of white ownership and BiPOC ownership during a meeting coordinated by the Coalition for Rochester Area Housing. Contributed

Some of the same barriers exist for members of the BIPOC community who aspire to launch small businesses. Great ideas and market-ready products and/or services often aren't enough to convince lenders and investors to back aspiring entrepreneurs – a fact that helped spawn Rochester's Minority Owned Business Network, which hosted its first “Lunch and Learn” networking event for minority entrepreneurs on Friday.

This isn't a direct-aid organization; rather, as its name suggests, its goal is to help current and would-be business owners make connections, to find mentors and tap into resources such as the Black Entrepreneurship Team and the Southeast Minnesota Region Small Business Development Center.

If you're sensing a theme here – well, you're right. These organizations are focusing on getting people the information they need to succeed. They aren’t handing out money. They are addressing the knowledge gap that results from generational cultural inequities. While some state and federal programs provide direct financial aid to BIPOC entrepreneurs and first-time home buyers, the long-term solution involves education, mentorship and equal access to the programs and resources that white Americans have long enjoyed.

We think Martin Luther King Jr. would agree that knowledge is power, and we're glad that the Rochester area has a growing network of organizations and people who are eager to intellectually and financially empower our increasingly diverse community.