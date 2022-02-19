Our View: Ending generational poverty starts from the ground up

Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu is credited with the adage, “Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day. Teach him how to fish and you feed him for a lifetime.” Wise words — but we'd like to add a few more: “Teach a mom to fish and her child could change the world.”

That last bit isn't the official motto of the Minneapolis-based Jeremiah Program, but perhaps it should be.

The Jeremiah Program, a nonprofit founded in 1998, targets a very specific problem: generational poverty. Single mothers with no education beyond high school struggle to afford decent housing and quality day care, let alone college tuition. They raise their children in poverty, and many of those children grow up to repeat some version of the same pattern with their own children. And so on. And so on.

The Jeremiah Program's goal is “to disrupt the cycle of poverty for single mothers and their children, two generations at a time.”

To that end, the program provides affordable housing, free child care and family “coaching” while also coordinating a variety of other services for single mothers who are pursuing post-secondary education. These moms are empowered to rise out of poverty — and thus set an example their children are likely to follow.

The Jeremiah Program operates in seven cities across the country, including major metropolitan areas like the Twin Cities, New York City, Boston and Austin, Texas. In 2016 Rochester joined that list — and just three years later, in July 2019, the Jeremiah Program opened a new, $16.9 million facility near Lourdes High School in northwest Rochester.

This facility instantly became the program's gold standard, with 40 apartments and an on-site day care center. The program also can serve another 20 families off-site, and this year about 80 families are expected to participate.

But the program isn't easy. Moms must have a high school diploma or GED, and they begin by completing an online, 12-week Empowerment and Leadership course. Then they set personal and professional goals and work with a “coach” to create a blueprint for reaching those goals. The typical mom spends two to three years in the program, and nationally, 80 percent of these women will complete a post-secondary program.

They achieve this while earning an average annual income of $13,362.

Such success requires teamwork. In a recent meeting with the Post Bulletin's editorial board, Ally Hanton-Ebert, executive director of Rochester's Jeremiah Program, is quick to credit Olmsted County, Families First of Minnesota, Head Start and other local organizations that provide services and resources to program participants. And obviously, Rochester's various colleges and vocational training programs, along with their job placement services, play big roles in the success of Jeremiah Program graduates, who now enter a job market that is desperate for skilled workers who are eager to launch new careers.

We realize, of course, that southeastern Minnesota has an abundance of individuals and organizations that do great things to help the poor, disabled, sick, abused, neglected, homeless and hungry. The pandemic has made things go from bad to worse for a lot of people, and we urge our readers continue to support organizations like Channel One Food Bank and the Salvation Army, which help meet the basic, day-to-day needs of families and individuals across our region.

But the Jeremiah Program has a unique mission and method that we're convinced is worth special attention. While it's too soon to declare the program a long-term success — that might take decades — we like the direction it is going.

Who knows? In the not-so-distant future, the Post Bulletin might publish articles about local doctors, business owners and public officials whose mothers are Jeremiah Program alumni.

Perhaps there will even be a walleye fishing champion among them.

