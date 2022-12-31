Our View: Federal CWD research and management bill will be great support

Last week, the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives passed a 4,000-page, $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill that, in all honesty, is too massive for any one person to fully understand.

Would careful scrutiny of this bill find “earmarks” or “pork”? Of course it would. But as we turn the calendar to a new year, it's worth noting that close study of this massive spending bill will also reveal some important — and even bipartisan — programs and investments that will make good use of taxpayer dollars.

One of those investments is good news for the roughly half-million Minnesotans who hunt deer every year. The omnibus federal spending bill includes the Chronic Wasting Disease Research and Management Act, which allocates $350 million over the next five years to state and tribal natural resource agencies to curb the spread of the always-fatal neurological disease that affects deer and elk.

Before we look at how and what this spending package could accomplish, let's give credit where it is due. U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, a Democrat from Wisconsin, and Rep. Glenn Thompson, a Republican from Pennsylvania, championed the bill through its House passage late last year. More recently in the Senate, Republican John Hoven of North Dakota and Democrat Martin Heinrich of New Mexico introduced the bill. Both of Minnesota's U.S. senators signed on (Amy Klobuchar has sought federal help to fight CWD for years), as did a mix of Republicans and Democrats from Montana, Kansas, Mississippi and New Jersey.

Congress currently is thought to be plagued by gridlock and partisanship, so it's refreshing to see a project that gets support from both sides of the aisle. But what will this spending package actually do about chronic wasting disease?

For starters, it should remove a lot of financial pressure from state wildlife agencies. Currently, the federal government spends just $10 million annually to combat the spread of CWD, and 16 states combine to spend another $12 million.

In other words, fighting CWD is taking a big bite out of state budgets across the country, especially in the Midwest. In Minnesota, more than $1 million is spent annually on testing and monitoring for CWD — and most of that monitoring takes place in Southeast Minnesota, where hunters bring their deer to field technicians who remove tissue samples and send them off for testing.

The new federal program will provide $35 million annually for what we'd call “frontline” surveillance and testing, with priority given to states and tribal jurisdictions that have demonstrated a financial commitment to managing, monitoring, surveying and researching CWD.

We can confidently say that Minnesota takes a back seat to no other state when it comes to monitoring its deer herd for chronic wasting disease, so we expect our DNR to get significant federal help as draws up its battle plan for next year.

The other $35 million in annual federal funds will be devoted to CWD research, including the ongoing efforts to perfect a live-animal test that could detect disease-causing prions without euthanizing animals.

Such a test would be a game-changer, as it would allow some surveillance of captured wild deer and elk; but more importantly, it could be used on deer and elk that are raised in captivity for their meat, antlers and/or for sale to shooting preserves.

Currently, the only approved, cost-effect tests for CWD are post-mortem — which means that if one animal in a captive herd dies or is butchered and tests positive for CWD, the entire herd must be destroyed. And, there's no way for a farmer to buy a deer or an elk from another farmer and be absolutely certain that it won't bring CWD to its new home. A reasonably priced live-animal test would go a long way toward eliminating such concerns.

It's also possible that someday, researchers could collect and test feces from wild deer and/or elk and determine whether CWD is prevalent in a specific area long before any sick animals are found — thus giving wildlife managers a crucial head start in stemming the spread of the disease.

Research and development of both a live-animal rapid test and an environmental test already are happening at the University of Minnesota, so we have every reason to expect federal funding to begin flowing that direction very soon.

But what if you're not a deer hunter? Will this federal investment offer you any rewards?

Yes, it will. Deer hunters spend $500 million each year in Minnesota, an economic impact that brings jobs and tax revenue to every corner of the state.

And, if CWD were allowed to spread unchecked (as it has in some parts of Wisconsin), it won't wipe out the deer herd – but it could cause a lot of hunters to hang up their guns or, at the very least, shoot fewer deer. That would mean more deer eating farmers' crops, destroying suburban gardens and slamming into cars on Minnesota highways.

Everybody loses if that happens.

A healthy deer herd brings money to Minnesota and provides immeasurable joy to hunters, as well as to people who simply enjoy seeing a big buck or a tiny fawn that hasn't lost its spots. Therefore, while we applaud our state's wildlife officials for fighting CWD with little federal assistance for many years, we also are glad that help is on the way.