Our View: Find a practical compromise to OHV park situation

After what we'll call an “engagement” that lasted 14 years, city leaders in Houston have decided to leave the Minnesota DNR at the altar — and in doing so, they have sparked the familiar debate about what happens to the ring and who pays for the church, the catering and the reception hall.

In this case these are especially complicated questions, because both of the betrothed parties had doubts about a union that would have created an off-road vehicle park on blufflands south of Houston.

The situation doesn't invite a brief summary, but we'll try.

In 2009, Houston and the DNR agreed on a plan to use Federal Highway Administration Trails Grant Program funding to purchase 70 acres for a trail park designed specifically for ATVs and full-sized off-road vehicles, such as Jeeps. The land purchase occurred in 2011, despite the fact that in 2010, several DNR employees visited the site and raised serious concerns about erosion and threats to rare plants and timber rattlesnakes. The DNR, however, did not publicly express those concerns.

As plans for the park grew and became more specific, Houston residents themselves began voicing concerns about noise, erosion and damage to fragile bluffland ecosystems, and by 2021, the park had become the hottest issue in town.

Dave Olson, then a three-term mayor, supported going forward with the park, but last November he lost in a landslide to Scott Wallace, who opposes it. Two other foes of the park were elected to the city council.

Which brings us to Feb. 17, when the city council voted 3-1 to officially inform the DNR that Houston was backing out of the park plan.

The problem is that state and federal grants paid for the land, which the city now owns. The jilted DNR says Houston could be on the hook to repay up to $465,000, which is a lot of cash in a town where the annual tax levy is just $500,000.

It's a mess, and there's plenty of blame to go around — but that's precisely why an equitable solution should be reached in fairly short order.

Houston's elected leaders (and to a lesser extent its 1,000 residents) aren't innocent parties. Until two or three years ago, they wanted this park. They wanted tourists and their dollars, and this park was a way to make Houston a destination. Given the abrupt change of heart, we can safely say that Houston failed to “measure twice, cut once.”

Houston on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

But we can't give the state a pass, either. The park planning process continued for a dozen years after multiple DNR employees inspected the site and agreed that the initial construction of erosion-resistant trails for full-sized vehicles would be a tremendous challenge, and that ongoing maintenance would require significant funding that had not been secured. Indeed, some DNR employees even said that creation of the park would directly contradict the agency's ongoing efforts to reduce runoff into the Root River.

So, what now?

We urge the DNR and Houston to be practical, to reach a deal that reflects shared responsibility and accountability.

Ideally, we'd like to see the proposed trail system scaled down and limited to ATV use, which would have less environmental impact. ATVs are hugely popular in southern Minnesota, where increasingly mild winters have prompted many people to ride four-wheelers, rather than snowmobiles.

If that can't happen, then Houston should be allowed to sell the land to help defray the cost of repaying state and federal grants. Perhaps the DNR could simply buy the land from the city and turn it into state-owned public hunting land or a hiking/wildlife-viewing area.

An aerial view near a proposed entrance road to a planned off-highway vehicle park and trails on the south side of the city of Houston, Minnesota. The roads would be about 9 feet wide to accommodate full-size passenger vehicles. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Whatever costs have been incurred to this point, including any gap between what the land sells for now compared to its purchase price in 2011, could be split between the city and the state.

If and when such an amicable parting is achieved, we'll see a silver lining in what has been a badly flawed process; namely, that its costs will be measured in dollars and hours, not in tons of soil washed into rivers, and not in neighbors arguing about noise, traffic and disruption of wildlife.

In other words, it's better to return the wedding gifts than to have an ugly divorce a couple years down the road.