Our View: For safety's sake, don't get creative with home-heating

Don't let the recent record-breaking warm spell fool you. Winter is coming, and with it will come the possibility of utility bills that could reach all-time highs.

Based on current prices for natural gas and electricity, as well as predictions for a colder-than-average winter, the U.S. Energy Administration predicts a 28% increase in heating costs over last year. In Minnesota, that increase will likely be even greater, as natural gas prices are up 75%.

Making matters worse is the fact that prices for groceries, gasoline, clothing and just about everything else we buy also are soaring – which means a lot of people in southeast Minnesota will be looking for ways to cut their heating costs.

Don't, however, get “creative” when it comes to heating your home or apartment.

For example, resist the urge to use a space heater to “take the edge off” a cold morning. According to the National Fire Protection Association, space heaters cause 1,700 house fires each year, and 81% of fatal house fires originate with a space heater. But, if you absolutely must use a space heater, always plug it directly into an outlet, rather than into an extension cord.

Also, you should never use your oven to heat your house. If it's a gas oven, you'll put yourself and your family at risk of carbon monoxide poisoning. While an electric oven poses fewer safety risks, it's not a remotely efficient way to heat your home.

If you're thinking about using a long-neglected fireplace or wood-burning stove, have a professional clean the chimney and ensure that the flue is working properly. Never burn wood without an ember-blocking screen, and don't burn scrap lumber, which can be laced with toxic chemicals that are released by burning.

As for those of us who will rely entirely on a gas or electric furnace, this is no time to cut corners. If it's been a full year since your HVAC system was checked and cleaned, make the call. Spend the money now, rather than waking up on a bitter January morning and discovering that your furnace has failed.

And, while it's financially prudent to put on an extra sweater and set the thermostat a couple degrees lower than you'd really like, don't let concerns about heating bills turn your home into an icebox. Minnesota's Cold Weather Rule prevents utility companies from turning off a residential customer's electricity and/or natural gas between Oct. 1 and April 30.

This rule, however, isn't a license to ignore your bills. Customers must contact their utility provider(s) and set up a payment plan that is reasonable for their financial circumstances. The sooner you call, the better.

Furthermore, the state offers financial assistance for those in need. Last year, more than 127,000 households in Minnesota received an average of $1,600 in heating assistance through the Low-Income Housing Energy Assistance Program. This year even more money will be available, as one month ago Congress approved a package that will send $18 million in federal funds to Minnesota to bolster the energy assistance program. To learn more, go to energyhelp.us or call 1-800-657-3710.

Finally, here's a reminder that before you set your clocks back on Saturday evening to mark the end of daylight saving time, test your smoke detectors. Change the batteries according to the manufacturers recommendations. And, if you don't have a hard-wired carbon monoxide detector, you can buy battery-operated stand-alone units for less than $50.

Don't put off these safety measures. On Oct. 28, fire destroyed a mobile home in southeast Rochester. Four days earlier, fire heavily damaged a home in southwest Rochester, where three occupants fled after being awakened by smoke detectors.

It's a near-certainty that, before the winter is over, more homes in Southeast Minnesota will be damaged or destroyed by fire. Take steps now to ensure that if yours is the one that burns, the loss will be counted in dollars, not lives.