Our View: Grad-rate report shows a degree of improvement

If you have a 401(k) or any other investments in the stock market, then you've probably seen or heard the following statement: “Past performance is no guarantee of future results.” So, while a few months or a year or two of market-beating gains are nice, savvy investors don't get too excited about a slight uptick – or a downturn.

But still, every now and then it's nice to check your IRA and see a solid 12-month gain, which is always preferable to a loss.

We feel the same way about this week's release of Minnesota graduation rates for the class of 2022. The data has some good news that's worth celebrating, but this is not a “mission accomplished” moment.

The highlights include:

Statewide, 83.6% of freshmen in public high schools in 2018 graduated in 2022. That's an increase over 2021's graduation rate of 83.3%, and it nearly equaled the state's all-time high of 83.8%, set in 2020.

Black students' graduation rate went up 3.1% over 2021, and Native American students posted a gain of 2.5%.

The overall graduation rate in Rochester was 85.9%, up from 83.8% in 2021 and 2.3% higher than the statewide average.

Rochester, which has long battled an achievement gap between white students and minorities, saw across-the-board gains, including improvements for Black students, Hispanics, students with disabilities and students who were eligible for free/reduced-price lunches.

Such data would always be good news, but it's especially encouraging (and somewhat surprising) given what the class of 2022 endured during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Off-and-on remote learning that sometimes lasted for months. Mandatory masking. Social isolation. Canceled athletic seasons. And, of course, many students endured weeks of illness, as well as family upheaval as their parents lost jobs and had to close businesses.

ADVERTISEMENT

RPS Superintendent Kent Pekel has called the pandemic a “once-in-a-century, catastrophic social and public health event,” and he's absolutely correct. The class of 2022 had a high school experience unlike any in our state's history, yet these students persevered.

We tip our hat to these graduates. We also applaud their teachers and administrators, who battled through unprecedented challenges to give these students every opportunity to succeed.

Pekel, however, is reining in any impulse to celebrate. Instead, he is reminding everyone that a one-year upturn in graduation rates is “not time to be even remotely self-satisfied or complacent.” Instead, he says the new data “suggests some initial movement in the right direction.”

We hope he's right, because many of Minnesota's public schools are struggling. Budgets are tight. Too many good teachers are leaving the profession for more lucrative fields, and it's almost impossible to recruit new teachers who are Black or Hispanic. The number of students with disabilities and/or mental health needs is increasing, but special education teachers and guidance counselors are in very short supply.

The bad news doesn't stop there. While improved graduation rates are newsworthy, a cynic can easily find data to indicate that a diploma from a Minnesota high school doesn't mean what it once did.

For example, the class of 2022 earned the lowest ACT scores in a decade. That matches a nationwide decline, so Minnesota isn't alone in this trend, but it's a problem that began before the pandemic and shows no sign of improvement as the pandemic wanes. Just 28 percent of 2022 graduates who took the ACT met college-readiness benchmarks in math, English and science.

We're not saying that a high school diploma isn't valuable. It demonstrates a certain level of commitment, and it opens a lot of doors – and not just to four-year colleges. Even a slight increase in graduation rates means Minnesota is producing more candidates for trade schools, apprenticeships, the military and a host of other occupational paths.

But still, we see a big challenge ahead. As teachers, administrators and school boards move heaven and earth to prevent at-risk kids from dropping out, they also must keep standards high enough to ensure that a diploma doesn't become the equivalent of a participation ribbon. This is a delicate balancing act, and it's one that large districts in particular have battled for decades.

ADVERTISEMENT

Keeping kids in school is a big step toward winning that battle, but it's far from the last step.