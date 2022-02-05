Our View: Is superintendent search really necessary?

In July 2001, the Rochester School Board hired Mark Shellinger as superintendent. Those who endured his brief tenure likely recall little more than his aviator glasses and his salesmanship. He could sell you your own house with a paint job thrown in by the owner, a talent that helped him get the job but didn't serve him well in office. He lasted eight months.

In July 2007, the board handed the reins to Romain Dallemand. He held those reins for 41 tumultuous months, a tenure that was marked by endless drama among school board members and deep divisions in the community and among school staff. Today, most people remember Dallemand for his infamous glass desk and the fact that he later served eight months in federal prison for financial crimes committed at his next job, in Georgia.

Then, in July 2011, the board hired Michael Munoz. His 10-year tenure had its ups and downs and wasn't devoid of achievement – including the passage of some important bond levies – but he was at best a poor communicator. Some would say he created a culture of paranoia and fear, and for journalists who need open lines of communication with school administrators and district officials, Munoz was akin to a brick wall. He resigned in disgrace last spring, and 10 years from now, we predict he will be remembered as the cautionary tale Rochester teachers tell to discourage plagiarism.

Those three hires represent the last three times the school board did national searches to find a superintendent. If we graded those hires, we'd be generous awarding them an F, a D and a C-, respectively.

So it is with some trepidation that we await the results of Rochester's current search for a new superintendent – especially given the fact that this search didn't have to happen.

Rochester's new interim superintendent Kent Pekel June 18, 2021.

Kent Pekel, currently serving as interim superintendent, wasn't merely handed the job last spring when Munoz resigned. He had to apply for it, interview for it and prevail over other candidates. Then he was tossed into the deep end of the pool, taking over amid mask mandates, staffing shortages and debates about critical race theory.

A superintendent in a district this large won't please everyone, but Pekel has navigated a lot of minefields to create an atmosphere of transparency and relative calm. He communicates well with students and families through email, and when tough decisions are made – such as the recent two-week return to distance learning – he explains those decisions in great detail.

He's affable. He's approachable. He's intelligent, and he has done nothing to embarrass the city of Rochester.

But don't rely on our evaluation. Last month, the school board released its version of a mid-term report card for Pekel, and his grades were strong. The board declared that he is “making effective progress” toward three big-picture goals that were set for him at the time of his hire. A group of 90 district officials, administrators and community members gave him high marks across the board, using words like “tireless,” “active,” “impressive” and “excellent.”

Indeed, the only identified areas of concern for Pekel are his handling of the district's finances (currently projecting a $20 million deficit) and the need to make fast progress while “ensuring a positive culture and strong relationships.” We'd argue that Pekel inherited both of these problems, and six months isn't enough time to change a culture.

The school board had the option of skipping a national search and simply removing the “interim” label from Pekel. That's precisely what a previous board did in April 2003 with two-time interim superintendent Jerry Williams. He would hold the job for four years after this appointment, and we'd argue that it was the longest drama-free period the district has enjoyed in the past 20 years.

Pekel reminds us a bit of Williams, and that reflects favorably on him.

Unfortunately, in the weeks since the district announced its national search for a superintendent, Pekel's enthusiasm for pursuing the permanent position has seemed to wane slightly. He has expressed concern – we won't say doubt – about his ability to fulfill his current responsibilities while simultaneously going through the extensive application and interview process – a grueling chore that he completed here less than one year ago. We don't know what the board expects to learn by repeating this process with him, but it likely won't amount to much.

Pekel also has indicated that before he applies for the permanent job, he needs to determine whether his skills and experience are a good match for what the district and community want in a leader. One doesn't have to be an expert at between-the-lines reading to translate that as saying “You've seen who I am and what I can do, and I've earned good performance evaluations, yet you're still looking for my replacement. Maybe you want something I can't deliver.”

While we believe Pekel has done enough to earn at least another “interim” year to further prove himself, we don't know that he'd accept such an offer. And, it's too late for the board to reverse course and offer Pekel the permanent job right now. The die has been cast, and a search firm is recruiting candidates.

We strongly encourage Pekel to pursue the job. We like the direction the district is going under his leadership, and we'd have no qualms about him guiding it through what is likely to be a difficult belt-tightening process this summer.

Furthermore, we'd urge the school board to view Pekel as the frontrunner during the hiring process. Any “outside” candidate who gets serious consideration should be head-and-shoulders above Pekel.

And, in the unlikely event that the search turns up an apparently brilliant administrator who wows everyone, we'd remind the board that Pekel is a known quantity. If there were skeletons in his closet, we'd know about them by now.

Any newcomer, on the other hand, would be someone who is between jobs or is seeking to leave one – for reasons that might not become public knowledge until it's too late.