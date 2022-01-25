Our View: It can be done: A path home from homelessness

Many of society’s problems seem unsolvable, either because of their complexity or enormity, or because leaders can’t agree on a solution.

So we found Randy Petersen’s story last week about Tyler Mayer to be inspirational. Mayer, 33, was homeless for 3-½ years. He lived in shelters, under public stairwells, in a house under construction, and under a bridge in northwest Rochester. He faced criminal charges in addition to poverty, addiction and challenges to his mental health.

With help, Mayer found his way back up from the bottom. Today he has a home, a job and a family with a baby on the way. We don’t know what the road forward holds for Mayer – although it seems to be very encouraging – but we do know that the road behind him is one that others could follow, to the benefit of themselves and all of us. Thumbs up to this inspiring example.

Tearing down construction barriers

Rochester was one of 15 winners of a nationwide grant opportunity that could deliver up to $1 million to encourage women of color to embrace a career in construction .

The Global Mayors Challenge, a program funded by Bloomberg Philanthropies, identified construction as a key pathway to economic recovery and sustainable job growth – especially so in Rochester, with its ongoing $6 billion Destination Medical Center investment.

The program will address barriers that women of color face when it comes to entering a white male-dominated field such as construction. One significant barrier might be in the women themselves – an inability to imagine themselves into a construction career. Thumbs up to this effort to level the playing field.

Landlords and the bottom line

Some public programs miss the mark. One of them seems to be the state’s RentHelpMN program, which has been giving help to renters who’ve found themselves unable to keep up with rent for various reasons during the pandemic.

The program has largely been a success, and it’s kept people in their homes – 44,000 households and counting – while making sure landlords themselves can meet their financial obligations.

One problem: The program doesn’t work if a tenant is non-cooperative. That’s been the experience of a husband-and-wife team, Lana and Travis Huemann of Zumbrota, who find themselves out more than $6,000 under such a scenario . The Huemanns aren’t the only ones who have faced this challenge.

State lawmakers, including Rep. Barb Haley of Red Wing, are aware, and might flex some muscle to close this loophole in an important program. Until then, though, thumbs down for this avoidable oversight.