Our View: Last call came for too many during the pandemic

The death toll from COVID-19 in the U.S. is closing in on 1 million, but another grim statistic that has recently been reported indicates a secondary death toll that is also concerning.

Deaths related to alcohol jumped by more than 20,000 in the United States during the first year of the pandemic .

The figure, reported from a study by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism and published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, reflects a “hidden toll” of the pandemic, when Americans, under stress, resorted to self-medicating through alcohol in greater and greater numbers.

There are other costs of the pandemic that are yet to be fully realized but that are coming into focus. Delayed medical procedures, lost months of education, and mental health injuries from a prolonged period of uncertainty, fear and isolation.

Our society has a lot of healing to do. An alcohol pandemic is part of that. Thumbs down.

School survey’s sad findings

Through the eyes of too many students in the Rochester Public Schools, their school environment feels unsafe and unfair.

That was the finding of a districtwide survey measuring families’ attitudes as the school board begins to undertake a full-scale strategic planning process.

In one board member’s words, the results were “sobering.”

One in three Black students feels that they have been treated differently at school because of their race, and only slightly more than half feel the school rules are fairly applied to them. Black and Latino students reported the lowest levels of feeling safe in their school environment.

We don’t doubt that educators and school administrators intend to provide the safest and fairest environment possible for every student. But perceptions are often reality, and as demonstrated by the survey results, the reality is a situation where the school environment could be hampering learning for a category of students who need more care to achieve their potential.

Thumbs down to this situation, but thumbs up to the school district for defining the problem and preparing steps to address it.

Safe and sound

“Every parent’s worst nightmare” describes the experience that Tina Hauser has just gone through with her son, Tyler Jacob, who was held captive in Ukraine by Russian soldiers for nearly two weeks .

Jacob had been captured at a checkpoint in Crimea as he was trying to flee the invasion.

With help from Sen. Amy Klobuchar, the State Department and U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan helped secure Jacob’s release.

“It has been a horrific few weeks to deal with this stuff and I’m just so thankful he’s safe with his wife and daughter at this time,” Hauser said.

There are still unanswered questions, such as: Why was Jacob held for so long before he was released? And why was he detained in the first place?

But, for now, those questions take a back seat to gratitude and relief. He’s safe. Thumbs up.

