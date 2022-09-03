SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Opinion | Editorials
Our View: Let's be proactive about preventing college debt

Holding the line on public-school tuition, and eliminating loan interest ought to help.

Our View
Post Bulletin Editorial Board
September 03, 2022
President Biden's executive order this week to forgive up to $20,000 in student debt will be a financial boon to an estimated 43 million borrowers on both sides of the political aisle – but it's taking heavy fire from both sides, too.

This truly is a “whose ox is being gored” issue. If you didn't go to college, or if you worked your way through it and paid off your student loans, or if you joined the military and then used the G.I. Bill, then you might very well oppose this kind of federal largesse. But if you're 35 years old, married and raising children in a two-bedroom apartment because student loans have kept you from buying a house, then you are likely singing the president's praises, regardless of whether you lean right or left politically.

We would have preferred to see Congress tackle this issue, and time will tell whether Biden's order can withstand the intense legal scrutiny it is about to endure.

Still, we accept the impending necessity of some type of loan-forgiveness program. Too many Americans are drowning in a sea of student debt, and soaring increases in the cost of food, gasoline, utilities and automobiles will make it even more difficult for people to get out from under their college loans.

Debt forgiveness, however, is not a long-term solution to this problem, and it does set a rather dangerous precedent. The last thing we need is more people borrowing for college with the expectation that 10 years down the road, the person who occupies the Oval Office will eliminate their debt with the stroke of a pen.

To truly solve the problem, America must make a significant change in the way higher education is promoted, evaluated, priced and paid for.

Our current student debt crisis was decades in the making. Entire generations of high school students were told that to succeed in life, they needed to go to college. Borrowing money for college was portrayed as an investment in one's future, and everyone was doing it. So millions of 18-year-olds and their parents signed up for public and private student loans, then sent off tuition checks, telling themselves that it would all work out.

Except that it didn't.

Kids who had no business going to college were nevertheless admitted, and they racked up big debts before they dropped out or flunked out. Others borrowed heavily to attend private colleges, only to discover that a double major in philosophy and psychology was unlikely to land them the job they needed to pay $50k in student loans. Others arrived at college with little money and no plan, changed their major three times and took six years to graduate – with the loans piling up higher every year.

Today's high school juniors and seniors need to hear a different message. Yes, a four-year degree can put one on the path to a successful career, but it's certainly not the only such path. When weighing the decision whether to go to college – and if so, where – families must consider several variables, including their resources, the student's abilities and interests, and the likely return on investment from the degree program they want to pursue.

How important is the ROI?

The White House, in its “Fact Sheet” on the loan forgiveness program, pointed out that for students who borrowed money and graduated from college last spring, the average debt is nearly $25,000.

If that number is supposed to make us gasp in shock and horror – well, it doesn't. Assuming an average interest rate of 4.6%, it would take 10 years at $261 per month to retire that debt – much less than the typical payment on a decent used car today. Given that the average college graduate earns roughly $600,000 more in his/her lifetime than the average high school graduate, those payments seem like a solid investment – and certainly not an extreme burden in a world where people routinely spend $1,000 on a cell phone.

But what about students who graduate with debts that total $50k or more? Well, if you're going to borrow that much to attend college, you'd better study something that has a strong likelihood of landing you a good-paying job right out of the gate so that you can afford a monthly payment of $600 or more. CPAs, registered nurses and engineers can pay off larger loans than can social workers, special education teachers or nonprofit administrators. College freshmen need to think about that when they sign loan documents and choose a major.

Of course, America still needs teachers and social workers, which gets at heart of the problem; namely, that for people who follow their heart into a less-lucrative-but-still-important profession, it's increasingly difficult to make the numbers add up.

Forty years ago, a low-income 18-year-old could work full-time in the summer, save that income and, with the help of a federal Pell Grant, make it through a public college without borrowing a dime.

But since 1980, the cost of attending a four-year public university in America has nearly tripled, even after accounting for inflation. Worse, the proportion of those costs being covered by the federal Pell Grant program has plummeted.

And don't even get us started on the cost of private colleges, where soaring sticker prices have made it easier – too easy, perhaps – for students and/or their families to rack up a massive amount of debt.

The free market largely sets the price at private schools, but for state colleges, universities and community colleges, some cost-control measures could make a big difference for the students of tomorrow.

For starters, a student who enrolls at a state school should have their tuition and fees remain unchanged for up to five years, provided they maintain full-time enrollment. Yes, this kind of cost-certainty would impact a state's budget, but it's a price worth paying.

Next, some belt-tightening might be necessary throughout the state college and university systems, to reduce the number of redundant and/or underutilized degree programs.

Finally, and most importantly, the federal government must take dramatic action to increase the size and number of Pell Grants it awards. It's worth noting that President Biden's plan provides debt relief for people who currently earn up to $125,000 annually, but more than half of the $22 billion Pell Grant funds distributed annually go to students whose earn less than $20,000 – and none of it goes to families who earn $100,000 or more.

So, if people who earn $100,000 are deemed needy enough to warrant loan forgiveness, doesn't it also make sense that their kids should get at least a small federal grant to help them avoid their parents' fate?

Finally, here's the best idea we can come up with to make college more affordable, and perhaps to help borrowers who still have debt even after Biden's forgiveness plan kicks in: Stop charging interest on federal student loans. If you borrow $30k, you pay back $30k. If you lose your job in your late 20s and can't make payments for six months, your debt doesn't grow.

All things considered, this might have been a better plan – and certainly a less controversial one – than what Biden announced this week.

