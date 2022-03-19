Our View: Little wonder many teachers are considering a new career

On May 13, 2019, the Washington Post published an article under the headline, “Why is it so hard to keep schools staffed with teachers?”

Numbers told this particular tale. Teacher pay nationwide, adjusted for inflation, had actually fallen by $21 per week over the previous 22 years. The so-called “relative wage penalty,” which compares teacher pay to the wages earned by similarly educated people in other fields, hit a record of 21 percent in 2018.

Not surprisingly, between 2008 and 2018, there was a 15 percent drop in the number of people earning education degrees, and a 37 percent drop in people enrolled in teacher preparation programs. Nearly 10 percent of K-12 schools in the country had vacant positions that they couldn't fill – a threefold increase since 2012.

And that was before COVID-19. Before the challenges of distance learning. Before mask mandates.

It was before critical race theory turned school board meetings into donnybrooks. Before Iowa lawmakers began advocating for web cameras in every classroom so that parents could monitor every minute of their child's education. Before some Minnesota legislators began pushing for a “Parents Bill of Rights” that would be nothing short of a logistical nightmare for teachers.

Suffice to say that recruiting and retaining good teachers has only gotten more difficult in the past three years – which is why this weekend's Post Bulletin includes an outstanding story from education reporter Jordan Shearer on the growing problem of teacher burnout in Rochester and the surrounding area.

Evidence of this burnout at the local level is largely anecdotal. While the shortage of substitute teachers has been well-documented in districts across the region and state, Rochester can't point to a significant exodus of full-time teachers who are leaving the profession.

Yet.

Dan Kuhlman, president of the Rochester teachers union, sees trouble on the horizon, as large numbers of experienced teachers who aren't near retirement-age are “exploring different options.” Given the current job market, we expect that disgruntled teachers will likely find plenty of opportunities elsewhere.

But what's causing the burnout? Nationally, why are 55 percent of educators considering a career change?

To answer that question, we ask you to put yourself into a teacher's shoes.

Good teachers aren't merely experts in a particular field. They also possess the combined talents of an orator, an entertainer, a psychologist, an actor, a detective, a coach, a mediator, a social worker, a translator and an accountant.

Teachers face new challenges every day as they adapt their lessons to fit the individual needs of students, each of whom bring a unique set of abilities, needs and emotions. A strategy that works one day won't necessarily work the next. One student having a bad day can impact the learning of 20 others. Student absences require constant schedule adjustments and individual re-teaching.

That's the gig, and it's been the gig for a long time. Teaching has never been easy – or lucrative – but until very recently, plenty of great people have been eager to train for four or five years, then devote 30 or more years to what they saw as a deeply rewarding, respected profession.

Today, we fear that teaching is much less rewarding than it once was – and that teachers no longer get the respect they deserve.

We can't point to hard data, but we firmly believe that an alarming number of parents today distrust teachers and school administrators. When a child struggles academically, it must be a teacher's fault. When a child misbehaves at school, it's because he/she is being unfairly targeted. Some parents go to school board meetings to insult and even threaten administrators and teachers.

While we understand these parents' need to defend and advocate for their children, too often this results in an adversarial relationship between teachers and parents. And, when a child knows that his/her folks aren't inclined to defer to a teacher's authority and professional wisdom, that child is likely to bring that same attitude with them to the classroom.

And teachers today definitely have to put up with more “attitude” than they did just a few years ago.

While standards vary widely from district to district, we can say with some confidence that in Rochester, student behaviors that used to result in suspension or expulsion barely register on today's disciplinary metrics. Referring a student for discipline is a major headache – and, we've heard, is quietly discouraged by unofficial district policies – so teachers have little choice but to soldier on amid the chaos caused by disruptive, disrespectful students.

Because of privacy rules, only the worst examples of misbehavior on school grounds end up in police reports and get to local media outlets. A few years ago, John Adams Middle School was the site of three separate, well-documented assaults by students on administrators, but we've also heard other, off-the-record reports of violence toward teachers, including some incidents that involved significant injuries.

Big responsibility. Mediocre pay. Lack of respect. Risk of injury. No wonder a lot of teachers are considering a change in careers.

This problem has been decades in the making, and we won't suggest it can be solved by returning to an era when principals wielded switches and teachers ruled with an iron fist. But the reality is that if we don't find a way to show encouragement to teachers through better pay, respect from the community and some level of trust and deferral to their knowledge as professionals, then the day will come when very few bright, talented, idealistic 19-year-olds will even consider pursuing a career in education.

We can only hope that day hasn't already arrived.