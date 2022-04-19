Our View: Mayo student embraces the challenge of a lifetime

If, some 50 years from now, Christine Song retires from her career as a medical researcher, she would rightly be able to say that finding a cure for cancer was the pursuit of her lifetime.

Today, Christine is a 17-year-old junior at Mayo High School. Her interest in breast cancer research started five years ago, when Christine was in sixth grade.

Mayo High School student Christine Song won first place in the North Central Region Junior Science and Humanities Symposium for her research into treating breast cancer. Contributed / Christine Song

She’s already taken the interest far, having won first place in a science competition involving students from across the Upper Midwest . “She’s very advanced,” said Val Lowe, a doctor of radiology at the Mayo Clinic and a mentor to Christine. “You just don’t see high school students doing the level of work with the intricate sciences that she’s doing.”

Rochester is blessed with many great minds, particularly in its high-tech industries. It’s refreshing and rewarding to see another one of those minds emerge from the local schools. Thumbs up to Christine, her interest and her accomplishments. We’ll look forward to hearing more about her in the future.

Embracing heritage through language

A group of teens from Prairie Island Indian Community is reconnecting with Native heritage in a fun and interesting way. They’re learning the Dakota language, and their knowledge will be put to the test soon in a statewide language bowl competition involving four other teams. It’s the first time a group from Prairie Island is in the competition.

“This is definitely an experience you want as a Dakota person,” Western Boy, 15, said. “It makes me really happy.”

Language is identity, and until now, Prairie Island teens haven’t had very much of a connection to it. That’s changing, thanks to a Dakota language class being offered at Red Wing High School.

Now, some of the students feel a connection to their ancestry that they haven’t before.

"Just like when I'm dancing at a powwow, I always think about my ancestors and my grandparents I'm dancing for,” Western Boy said. “So competing in this language bowl, I'm competing for my ancestors and my grandparents."

Thumbs up to this important effort.

Support for new moms

Diapers, wipes, formula, baby clothes and more are being put to use by grateful mothers in Rochester and the surrounding area, thanks to a donation drive organized by the Rochester Community Initiative.

RCI handed out the items recently in an event at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park in Rochester .

Yasmin Ali, the chief operating officer of RCI, described the effort.

“We were just thinking about the support that parents need and the struggle that parents went through during the pandemic,” she said. “That was a rough situation for people with kids. And a lot of people lost jobs. So let's put together something where parents who need products and clothes can just come and take what they need to take home.”

Thumbs up to the group meeting a vital community need.