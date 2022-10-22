Our View: Mayor Norton is the right choice to bring Rochester into the future

The League of Women Voters candidate forum featuring Rochester mayor Kim Norton and challenger Britt Noser attracted an overflow crowd to the public library on Oct. 18.

If anyone in attendance had never listened to, read about or done any research into Noser's positions, here's a sampling of what they learned:

He's adamant that fossil fuels, not renewables, should remain Rochester's primary source of energy long into the future.

He regards almost any survey of public opinion, study of crime or economic forecast that has the city's fingerprints on it as rigged and/or dishonest.

When asked about Destination Medical Center, he described it using the words “vague,” “creepy,” “shadow government” and “mediocrity,” and said, “DMC is licking its chops to destroy our historic parks, to take away our heritage and reimagine Rochester.”

He suggests that city leaders, including Norton, have somehow pressured the Rochester Police Department and the court system to change the way in which criminals are charged and prosecuted, so that Rochester can appear to have a lower crime rate.

He doubts data regarding racial disparities in income, housing and access to transportation, and indeed he believes that it's time for Americans to essentially stop thinking about race.

On the basis of these positions alone, Noser has proven himself unfit to serve as the mayor of any community, let alone one that sees itself as dynamic, growing, entrepreneurial, welcoming and diverse.

Kim Norton.

Therefore, the Post Bulletin's editorial board endorses Kim Norton for a second term as mayor of Rochester.

Even before the candidate forum, we did not see this as a close contest. Norton is a former chairwoman of the Rochester School Board whose catalog of boards, commissions and civic organizations exceeds 20. She spent 10 years in the Legislature, where she was arguably one of the most successful, work-across-the-aisle, get-things-done politicians Rochester has ever had. While legislative approval of the $5.6 billion Destination Medical Center initiative involved countless people, Norton played a huge role in closing the deal in St. Paul.

Noser, on the other hand, has never held an elected public office. He has never served on a local government board or commission. Basically, Noser's platform is one of skepticism about everything – especially the Rochester City Council, city administrators, staff and the mayor herself. He sees Rochester's current leaders as deliberately ignoring the voice of the people and following agendas that seek to seek to “reimagine” and “redesign” Rochester while ignoring and indeed destroying its history. If elected, he says his role will that of an “overseer” for the city council and staff, or even a “watchdog.”

While we recognize that people have a right – and indeed, a civic duty – to examine and question their government and their leaders, Noser seems to see a villainous city-paid consultant, bureaucrat or staffer behind every tree.

Has Norton been a perfect mayor? She has not. There are times when she's too quick to use social media to “go public” with matters that could and should be handled discretely. During the pandemic, Norton could have been more aggressive in pursuing local workarounds to keep business afloat, especially when downtown construction added additional stress to businesses that already were struggling.

But ultimately, Rochester has a weak-mayor system in which Norton wields relatively little power. She's right when she points out that the pandemic took a huge toll on businesses across the state, nation and indeed the globe, and it's foolish to suggest that she could somehow have used her fingers to plug holes in the dam before the flood hit downtown Rochester.

To sum things up in the simplest terms possible, Noser wants to take Rochester backward. He's a second-guesser, a Monday-morning quarterback who offers little in terms of a vision for what Rochester will become.

Norton wants to help take Rochester toward the future. By definition, that brings uncertainty. Moving forward involves the unknown, and we can expect missteps along the way.

But Rochester needs a leader who has a vision and takes an active role in solving problems – such as earlier this year, when she helped the city secure a $1 million Global Mayors Challenge grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies. The money will help female member's of Rochester's BIPOC community train and gain entry into the construction trades – thus improving their own financial standing and adding much-needed skilled workers to the area's construction workforce.

Sadly, based on what Noser said in the forum, we must conclude that he sees this grant as unnecessary. He would question whether these BIPOC women were truly in poverty and would disapprove of the fact that the program considers the participants' race.

It's one thing to bring an outsider's perspective to public office, but it's quite another to deny reality. Noser is wrong for Rochester.

