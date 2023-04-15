99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Our View: Meet the Post Bulletin editorial board

Our View editorial graphic
Our View
Opinion by Post Bulletin Editorial Board
Today at 8:00 AM

Unsigned editorials labeled “Our View” run in the Post Bulletin most Saturdays. As you read an editorial, you might wonder: Whose view is it? And how is the view determined?

Our View editorials reflect the institutional opinion of the Post Bulletin and are composed by the six-member Editorial Board. Members are chosen from positions throughout the company. (Reporters are not included, to avoid conflicts of interest.) We meet weekly to discuss topics of local concern.

We select topics and form our positions by group consensus. Sometimes we generally agree. Other times there are heated debates. By the end, the goal is to have an opinion that best represents the sum of our views.

Every human being has an opinion and a perspective. Members of the Editorial Board are no different. However, our members make a serious effort to set aside their personal views and personal interests, and to consider the issues before us through the lens of the community interest. The Post Bulletin is a community newspaper, and our stake is with the best outcomes for the communities and people we serve in southeastern Minnesota.

Sometimes, we meet with local leaders or other interested citizens to hear their views. For example, recently we met with two local elected officials to hear their concerns about the supply of affordable housing. Also recently we met with the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce to hear their views on the legislative session. A meeting with the Editorial Board is no guarantee of a supporting editorial.

If you have questions about the Editorial Board, contact Jeff Pieters at 507-285-7748, or email jpieters@postbulletin.com .

Here are the current members of the board:

Joe Ahlquist

Post Bulletin Photo Editor Joe Ahlquist
Joe Ahlquist
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin

Position: Photo editor

Years living in southeastern Minnesota: Six years in Rochester. Previously two years in Winona.

Joined the Post Bulletin: 2017

Joined the Editorial Board: 2023

Eric Atherton

06-29 atherton en.jpg
Eric Atherton

Position: Editorial writer

Years living in southeastern Minnesota: 23

Joined the Post Bulletin: 2000 (working on a freelance basis since 2015)

Joined the Editorial Board: 2007

Kelsey Hawley

Post Bulletin Newsroom Clerk Kelsey Hawley
Kelsey Hawley
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Position: Newsroom clerk

Years living in southeastern Minnesota: Lifelong resident

Joined the Post Bulletin: 2016

Joined the Editorial Board: 2018

Patty Leonard

Post Bulletin Business Manager Patty Leonard
Patty Leonard
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Position: Business manager

Years living in southeastern Minnesota: Lifelong resident of Wabasha County

Joined the Post Bulletin: 1987

Joined the Editorial Board: 2021

Jeff Pieters

Post Bulletin Editor Jeff Pieters
Jeff Pieters
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Position: Editor

Years living in southeastern Minnesota: 22

Joined the Post Bulletin: 2001

Joined the Editorial Board: 2020

Lisa Schell

Post Bulletin Business Development Strategist Lisa Schell
Lisa Schell
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Position: Business development strategist

Years living in southeastern Minnesota: Lifelong resident

Joined the Post Bulletin: 2003

Joined the Editorial Board: 2023

