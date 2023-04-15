Our View: Meet the Post Bulletin editorial board
Unsigned editorials labeled “Our View” run in the Post Bulletin most Saturdays. As you read an editorial, you might wonder: Whose view is it? And how is the view determined?
Our View editorials reflect the institutional opinion of the Post Bulletin and are composed by the six-member Editorial Board. Members are chosen from positions throughout the company. (Reporters are not included, to avoid conflicts of interest.) We meet weekly to discuss topics of local concern.
We select topics and form our positions by group consensus. Sometimes we generally agree. Other times there are heated debates. By the end, the goal is to have an opinion that best represents the sum of our views.
Every human being has an opinion and a perspective. Members of the Editorial Board are no different. However, our members make a serious effort to set aside their personal views and personal interests, and to consider the issues before us through the lens of the community interest. The Post Bulletin is a community newspaper, and our stake is with the best outcomes for the communities and people we serve in southeastern Minnesota.
Sometimes, we meet with local leaders or other interested citizens to hear their views. For example, recently we met with two local elected officials to hear their concerns about the supply of affordable housing. Also recently we met with the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce to hear their views on the legislative session. A meeting with the Editorial Board is no guarantee of a supporting editorial.
If you have questions about the Editorial Board, contact Jeff Pieters at 507-285-7748, or email jpieters@postbulletin.com .
Here are the current members of the board:
Joe Ahlquist
Position: Photo editor
Years living in southeastern Minnesota: Six years in Rochester. Previously two years in Winona.
Joined the Post Bulletin: 2017
Joined the Editorial Board: 2023
Eric Atherton
Position: Editorial writer
Years living in southeastern Minnesota: 23
Joined the Post Bulletin: 2000 (working on a freelance basis since 2015)
Joined the Editorial Board: 2007
Kelsey Hawley
Position: Newsroom clerk
Years living in southeastern Minnesota: Lifelong resident
Joined the Post Bulletin: 2016
Joined the Editorial Board: 2018
Patty Leonard
Position: Business manager
Years living in southeastern Minnesota: Lifelong resident of Wabasha County
Joined the Post Bulletin: 1987
Joined the Editorial Board: 2021
Jeff Pieters
Position: Editor
Years living in southeastern Minnesota: 22
Joined the Post Bulletin: 2001
Joined the Editorial Board: 2020
Lisa Schell
Position: Business development strategist
Years living in southeastern Minnesota: Lifelong resident
Joined the Post Bulletin: 2003
Joined the Editorial Board: 2023
