Our View: Mosque investment is a good step forward

Investments in Rochester’s downtown are always welcome, and one that’s been recently announced is not related to Mayo Clinic, not a hotel, a restaurant or apartment building.

Masjed Abubakr Al-Seddiq, the Rochester mosque on North Broadway, received a $1.5 million grant from the state Department of Employment and Economic Development. The money will be put toward building renovations at the mosque, and also to enhance career advancement and job training programs at the mosque.

Said Hussain, a member of the mosque’s board, said the investment will provide “something down the future the (East African) community has never had before.” The training will help prepare members of Rochester’s large but relatively silent Islamic community to be greater participants in the economic life of the city and region.

We applaud this investment and are eager to see what comes of it. Thumbs up.

Teachers impart an important lesson

By a 60-40 vote, the Rochester Public Schools’ teachers union approved a new contract with the district , one that ultimately stands to give teachers about a 6.7% raise over the life of the two-year contract.

Raises are great, but the teachers might actually be losing ground financially with this contract thanks to inflation, currently at 7.9%.

Why did teachers agree to it, then? A couple of reasons. One, in addition to pay, the contract offers some family benefits that will help teachers lead more balanced lives. And two, teachers are not unaware of the financial challenge the school district will face in closing a massive forecasted budget deficit.

Rather than hold out for higher pay and see education quality decline as a result, the teachers took a modest increase in hopes that it will allow children to get the best possible education. That’s a lesson in service – one that we should be thankful for. Thank a teacher today. Thumbs up.

Small town, big bucks

It was great to see the Fools Five Road Race back in action this year in Lewiston. The springtime tradition had been put on hold for a few years during the pandemic.

That was a loss for runners, but also for the recipients of the money raised from the fun run. Proceeds go toward cancer research and treatment.

This year’s run raised a startling $89,000 . “Our little town does such a big thing,” said Lindsey Ruhland, a participant who also has a child, her oldest daughter, Sylvia, who had a brain tumor removed and remains cancer-free at age 10.

Even small groups can make a big difference. Thumbs up to the runners, contributors and organizers.

Paved with good intentions

Some bumpy city sidewalks through downtown Rochester will be replaced, and the going ought to be relatively smooth for property owners.

The project’s $2.6 million estimated cost will be underwritten largely by Destination Medical Center dollars . If that sounds like a lot of money for sidewalks, it could have been a lot more – plans to install heating elements throughout would have jacked up the cost still more. Those plans were set aside.

However, some businesses would like to have heated sidewalks – they help keep sidewalks clear of snow and ice through the winter, making those sidewalks safer, and probably cleaner of salt that can get tracked in. The city is taking a flexible approach and letting those businesses opt in to heat at their own expense.

That sounds like a win-win for the businesses and taxpayers. Thumbs up.