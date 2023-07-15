Our View: Norton is right to peel apart ballot questions

In just a few weeks, orchards around Rochester will begin harvesting and selling the first apples of the fall season.

Most orchards cater to two types of shoppers – those who enjoy the convenience of buying fruit that is bagged and waiting, and those who prefer to pick their own. The latter process takes more time and isn't necessarily cheaper – like a la carte dining – but it can prevent the slight case of buyer's remorse that occurs when the pre-picked fruit includes a bad apple (or two) at the bottom of the bag.

The stakes will be considerably higher in November, when the Rochester City Council will ask city residents to “purchase” four projects that would be funded through a $205 million, 24-year extension of the local-option sales tax.

While we're not saying there's a bad apple among those four projects, the question for today is whether voters will be asked to buy a pre-picked bag of goods.

The projects in question include:

A $50 million regional economic development fund

$50 million for street reconstruction projects

$40 million for flood-control and water-quality projects

A $65 million regional sports and recreation complex.

We should note that if these projects go forward, they won't cause an increase in the sales tax. A local-option tax has been in place since 1983, and its most recent extension happened in 2012. The local tax, which is a half-cent per dollar, currently raises about $12 million annually, but it is slated to expire next year.

The Minnesota Legislature has deemed the projects listed above as worthy of a sales-tax extension, but voters will have the final say in a referendum that will take place Nov. 7.

We expect city leaders and staff to provide the voting public with lots of information about these projects during the next four months. And, in the weeks before the vote, it's possible the Post Bulletin's editorial board will give the projects a thumbs-up or thumbs-down.

Right now, however, we're more concerned about how these projects and the ballot questions will be presented to voters.

On Monday, the city council opted (by a 6-1 vote) to list all four projects on the ballot, but to have voters cast just one vote.

Yes or no. All or nothing. Buy the whole bag of apples or none at all.

It's an interesting strategy, one that previously would not have been possible. The state formerly required cities to get voter approval for each individual project, but now cities have the option of lumping everything into one ballot question – which, of course, has the benefit of simplicity. It's easier to explain ahead of the vote, and the logic is that if a voter likes just one of the projects, he/she will vote yes.

Mayor Kim Norton during a city council meeting on Monday, April 17, 2023, at the city-county Government Center in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Mayor Kim Norton, however, has a different opinion.

In Monday's meeting, Norton indicated that she sees the sports complex as a “want,” with plans that are not fully formed, while the other three projects are urgent “needs.” She did not say that she opposes the sports complex; rather, she simply wants voters to have the option of supporting vital infrastructure while simultaneously tapping the brakes on a project that is fuzzy, yet has the biggest price tag.

A Norton-friendly alternative would have four questions on the ballot, with voters deciding on all four projects individually.

During Monday's council meeting, the mayor said she would veto the council's decision to lump all the projects into one vote. On Tuesday, she delivered as promised and thus set the stage for more debate and a potential override vote by the council as soon as July 24.

We side with Mayor Norton.

While one could make the case that Rochester “needs” a new, state-of-the-art sports complex, that need is not in the same category as the need for flood control, clean water, safe roads and regional economic development, especially as pertains to housing. If we had to prioritize the four projects in terms of their urgency, the sports complex would likely finish last.

To demonstrate that lack of urgency, we'd point out that currently, we don't even know where this project would be built. That's a big problem, because the principals involved in drafting the plans say little can be finalized until a site is chosen.

If the sports complex had its own ballot question in November, the city would have little choice but to considerably flesh out the plans for it before voters go to the polls. It's easy to oppose something you don't understand, and right now, voters are being asked to take an awful lot on faith. A vague promise of pickleball courts and multi-use athletic fields isn't enough.

We also have some concerns about the overall size and length of the sales tax extension. At $205 million over 24 years, there are unborn kids who will grow up, graduate from college and have their own children before this tax expires. That's a generational tax, and it would be nearly double the length of the current tax that will soon expire.

That timeframe is a solid talking point for those who have long argued that Rochester public officials will never let the sales tax expire. The city, they contend, will always come up with new projects on which to spend this “extra” tax revenue.

We don't see any frivolous, “make-work” items among the four proposed projects, but given the soaring cost of housing, automobiles, food, health care and other services, we believe voters should have the right to weigh in more directly on how their tax dollars will be spent during the next quarter-century.

For that to happen, every project under consideration for the local sales tax must withstand close scrutiny and gain voter approval on its own merits. If one or more of them cannot, then they shouldn't be dragged across the finish line by better projects – nor should Rochester take the very real risk that one less-worthy project could drag down the others.