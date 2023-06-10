Our View: Open-gym program is the right idea for the times

On May 15, the Rochester City Council approved a pilot program to spend up to $50,000 to provide Saturday open-gym times at multiple schools during the 2023-24 school year.

Mayor Kim Norton later vetoed this plan – not because she opposes the idea of weekend open gyms, but because she disliked the funding mechanism. She wrote: “Without more discussion about prioritization of community needs, without a more robust community engagement process, without inclusion of our youth serving partners, and without weighing priorities as we make budget decisions we can lose our focus and credibility with the community.”

On Monday, the council voted unanimously to override Norton's veto.

Our take? The council was right — and Norton wasn't wrong.

Before we attempt to explain that seemingly contradictory statement, let's consider the problem. Simply put, a lot of kids today (especially in larger cities) don't know how to engage in unstructured, unsupervised, self-regulated play. Without uniforms, coaches, referees and “involved” parents, these kids are at a loss. They don't know how to choose teams, agree on a few rules and settle the inevitable disputes that happen when a half-dozen kids spend an hour or two together without an adult telling them what to do.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's not the kids' fault. Those whose parents have the means are playing organized sports and participating in other formal activities before they enter kindergarten. They grow up “playing” under adult supervision. Meanwhile, parents who can't afford such activities don't feel safe dropping off their 8-year-old at a city park for an unsupervised afternoon — and we can't blame them. It can be a dangerous world.

Indeed, this trend isn't unique to the United States. A 2021 study in England surveyed 2,000 parents and found that while they, on average, had been allowed to play outdoors unsupervised in public spaces before age 9, they didn't give their own kids that same freedom until age 11.

Similar patterns are being documented in Amsterdam, Australia and pretty much everywhere else researchers are looking. If a parent's circumstances necessitate a choice between letting a child play outdoors unsupervised or staying indoors and playing video games, the latter option usually wins.

This is a significant cultural shift, and we won't pretend that we know how to reverse it — or even if we should. Mayor Norton and the city council don't know, either.

Kids listen to instruction during practice on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at the newly opened community recreation center, Sports Mentorship Academy, in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

For now, the best solution is provide plenty of opportunities for kids to burn some excess energy while learning lessons about sportsmanship, teamwork, self-direction and the art of compromise. And, despite the disagreement that seems inherent in an overridden veto, in this case everyone involved seems to agree on the value of such play, and that public school buildings are good venues for such activities.

Kids are comfortable there, and the buildings would otherwise be empty on Saturday, so why not use them?

Norton tried to tap the brakes not because she opposed the idea, but because she didn't believe it was fully formed. Furthermore, she wanted to investigate other sources of funding before committing $50,000 from the city coffers.

She has a valid point on both counts. There are a lot of logistical questions to be answered in the next three months, and we'd like to believe that other entities — perhaps the school district itself, with the aid of some local corporate sponsors — could and will eventually come up with the necessary seed money.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even if that were to happen, we don't know whether school district staff will be eager to work on Saturday, nor what wage will be necessary to keep them on the job. We don't know if parents of younger children will be willing to stick around and watch them play, and we don't know if teenagers will have any interest in a supervised open gym on Saturday.

This will truly be a pilot program, with an outcome that is anything but certain.

Still, we support the council's unanimous decision to get the ball rolling right now, rather than risking paralysis by analysis. The closure of the Rochester YMCA 18 months ago left a big void in our community's recreational landscape, especially for lower-income families. Thirty Saturdays of open gym won't begin to replace all of the programs the Y once offered, but $50,000 is a small price to kick-start a program that might grow into something much larger.

Speaking of larger, this fall Rochester voters will be asked to extend the city's local-option sales tax of 0.5 percent, with an authorization to raise $205 million over the next 16 years.

One target for that revenue would be a new Regional Sports & Recreation Complex that could include a cluster of synthetic turf fields for soccer, lacrosse and other sports; a tournament-quality pickleball complex; and a variety of other indoor and outdoor recreation facilities.

Such a complex, if it comes to fruition, could and should become an integral part of any program that seeks to provide after-school, weekend and summer-long recreational opportunities for students who might otherwise spend their free time sitting in front of a TV or mindlessly scrolling on a phone.

The vote on the sales tax will happen in November. By then, we should have some “early returns” on the success (or failure) of Saturday open gyms. If the program is off to a flying start, then that will be a good reason to support the sales tax extension.

