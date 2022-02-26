SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Editorials

Our View: Overworked, underpaid and desperately necessary

Our View editorial graphic
Our View
Opinion by Post Bulletin Editorial Board
February 26, 2022 08:30 AM
Share

In 1962, the Peace Corps began marketing itself as “The toughest job you'll ever love.” That's a great slogan, and the Peace Corps is indeed a tough job, but it typically lasts just two years.

We think another job is tougher — a job so difficult, so physically challenging, mentally taxing and emotionally exhausting that only someone who truly loves it would even consider making a career out of it.

Group home workers, we salute you — but you deserve more than a salute.

In Monday's Post Bulletin, reporter Randy Petersen told the story of Kate Sawinski, the mother of a 56-year-old woman with cerebral palsy whose group home is among dozens of such facilities statewide that are closing or are at risk of closing due to staffing shortages.

We won't mislead you — this story is a tough read. It lays out the new challenges being faced by individuals and families who've already endured unthinkable hardships. They've had babies who entered the world fated never to walk, read a book or feed themselves. Some have had adult children permanently disabled by traumatic brain injuries, while others saw a spouse fall victim to early-onset dementia.

ADVERTISEMENT

We live in a society that promises help to the unfortunate, and the people who work in Minnesota's 3,800 group homes do their best to fulfill that promise. They learn to read the eyes and gestures of those who can't speak. They play games with those who can't remember the rules. They push wheelchairs for miles. They change sheets and diapers. They calm the agitated. They mitigate and negotiate. They give and receive countless hugs.

And the next day, they show up and do it all over again. And the next day. And the next. And the next — all for wages that today can be matched or exceeded at most fast-food chains or retail stores.

That's just wrong.

Group homes receive the bulk of their funding through Medicaid and other government sources, and for more than a decade, the leaders of Minnesota's group home agencies have sounded an alarm that's gone largely unheeded. The state dictates wages at group homes, and years of minuscule or nonexistent increases made these jobs non-competitive, even before COVID-19.

Now, with the “Great Resignation,” rising wages elsewhere and skyrocketing inflation, group homes statewide report job vacancy rates of 25 percent or more.

When staffing shortages reach such critical levels, the polite term for what happens next is “consolidation.” Residents in understaffed homes are relocated to a better-staffed facility that has an empty bed. Moving is seldom pleasant for anyone, but for vulnerable, routine-dependent individuals, a forced, unexpected move is traumatic, even terrifying.

And that's the best-case scenario. The worst-case? No suitable spaces are available in other homes, and desperate families must scramble to provide 24-hour care for their loved one while they wait and pray for a spot to open up elsewhere.

We're better than this, Minnesota.

ADVERTISEMENT

Our Legislature currently is embroiled in a hot debate about what to do with a projected $7.7 billion budget surplus. Ideas abound, and strong arguments can be made (and are being made) for tax cuts, as well as increased funding for education, law enforcement, child care and environmental programs.

Lots of hands will reach for a slice of this very large pie. While we'd argue that group home workers deserve to be at the front of the line, the sad reality is that few legislators are likely to spend political capital to support and protect a relatively small and little-seen population of vulnerable adults and the people who care for them.

That's where you come in.

Call your state representative. Email your state senator. Tell them that before they cut tax rates, send refund checks or earmark more money for police departments, you want Minnesota to guarantee a living wage for those who take care of those who can't care for themselves.

What constitutes a living wage? It can vary according by location, but we'd suggest at least $20 an hour starting pay, with built-in, automatic increases based on years of experience and ongoing training.

Doing nothing isn't an option. Group home workers clearly aren't in it for the money, but they have reached a breaking point. Minnesota can't rely on their self-sacrifice any longer.

Related Topics: OUR VIEW
Opinion by Post Bulletin Editorial Board
What to read next
Ukrainian Armed Forces hold military drills in Ukraine
Editorials
Other View: What is Putin’s endgame here?
Vladimir Putin is wily, they say; he’s steps ahead of naive Western counterparts, ruthless at wielding his power for maximum advantage. And sure enough, there was the former KGB colonel Monday signing a piece of paper that Russia has recognized two breakaway Ukrainian regions, Donetsk and Luhansk, as independent — a move widely seen as a precursor for an invasion of his neighbor, a democratic nation of 44 million people. Not long after the announcement, very well-armed “peacekeepers” (right) arrived on the scene.
February 25, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  New York Daily News Editorial Board
OPED-ERA-EDITORIAL-NY
Editorials
Other View: The ERA, hotly controversial in the 1970s, should be an easy lift today
After all the epic upheaval in the 1970s over the Equal Rights Amendment, some are arguing that the constitutional amendment declaring, simply, that women must be afforded the same rights as men officially became law last month — two years after Virginia ratified it and put it over the 38-state threshold for addition to the Constitution.
February 24, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
Editorials
Other View: Top minority students aren’t going directly to college —that’s everyone’s problem
Black and Latino students graduating in the top 10% of their high school class aren’t entering college directly from high school even though their academic performance would grant them automatic acceptance to public colleges and universities in Texas.
February 24, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Dallas Morning News Editorial Board
US-NEWS-CALIF-SCHOOLS-MASKS-EDITORIAL-LA
Editorials
Other View: Schools are doing fine with masks. Dropping mandates now would be premature
It’s a relief to watch omicron numbers fall off. California is lifting its indoor mask mandate for vaccinated people Wednesday, but not for schools — at least, not yet. State officials will reassess the situation Feb. 28, Mark Ghaly, California’s secretary of Health and Human Services, said Monday. (Editor's note: The Rochester Public Schools also are considering easing a district-wide mask mandate.)
February 21, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Los Angeles Times Editorial Board