Our View: Police officers deserve better pay, more respect

Nearly two weeks ago, the Goodhue City Council accepted resignations from the town's entire police force, which included a police chief, one full-time officer and five part-time officers.

Two days ago, those resignations went into full effect, meaning that Goodhue is officially without a police force.

This wasn't some sort of symbolic mutiny or power play by the officers. Goodhue – with a population of about 1,200 – simply lacks the tax base and budget to pay anything close to market rate for full-time, city-funded law enforcement. Its police officers were earning $22 an hour – about $10 an hour less than sheriff's deputies earn in Goodhue County, and $14 below the mean officer pay nationwide.

With a wage gap like that, resignations aren't just understandable – they're inevitable.

The good news is that Goodhue residents won't be left entirely without law enforcement. The city already has inked a deal with Goodhue County to get coverage from the sheriff's department. It won't be full-time, and town residents won't likely see uniformed officers nearly as often as they used to, but when people need help or are victims of a crime, their calls will be answered.

To be honest, we must confess some level of surprise that a town the size of Goodhue still had a full-time police force. The cost of paying, insuring and equipping police officers has become too much for many small towns to handle. Goodhue joins Spring Grove, Morris, Wheaton and Ortonville on the list of towns that have disbanded their police forces in the past 20 months, and since 2018, 15 police departments in Minnesota have vanished. In each case, sheriff's departments are filling the void.

One would think that such closures would make it easier for other cities to find police officers, but you'd be wrong. According to Minnesota Law Enforcement Labor Services, 204 police departments are understaffed, with a shortage of more than 1,000 officers. Meanwhile, enrollment in Minnesota law enforcement training programs has fallen nearly 30% since 2014.

Sadly, these trends aren't unique to Minnesota. The Police Executive Research Forum reports that nationwide, resignations of police officers increased 50 percent in 2022 compared to 2019. Perhaps even more alarming is PERF's note that many law enforcement agencies are so desperate for new hires that they are lowering their education requirements and are loosening their rules about previous criminal offenses by candidates for hire.

These disturbing trends are hitting county sheriff's offices, too. Last September, Freeborn County Sheriff Kurt Freitag told county commissioners that his department was short four patrol deputies (out of a force of 10), and said that most applicants for vacant positions were from people who had previously applied for and been denied employment.

Goodhue County Sheriff police car

What's behind this problem? While mediocre pay is a big factor, we're convinced that the shortage of uniformed officers is about more than money.

Law enforcement – much like teaching, social work and military service – has never been a way to get rich. Those who put on a uniform and badge are answering a call to duty. They leave home every day not knowing what they will encounter, and in return for accepting that risk, they deserve a solid middle-class wage and the respect of those they protect and serve.

We're paining in broad strokes, of course, Every profession has some bad apples, and the past few years have put an intense national spotlight on uniformed officers in Minnesota. Many people – especially in the Twin Cities metro area – have lost confidence and trust in law enforcement in the wake of the killings of George Floyd, Philando Castile, Daunte Wright and, most recently, Ricky Cobb II. These tragedies have given law enforcement a black eye that won't soon fade.

Still, we remain convinced that the vast majority of Minnesota's police officers, sheriff's deputies and state troopers are good people who work very hard at a very difficult, often dangerous job.

On April 15, Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen, 44, was shot and killed as he and another deputy attempted to arrest a man suspected of domestic violence. Owen was Minnesota's 300th law enforcement officer to die in the line of duty.

When trouble arises, we count on heroes like Josh Owen. So, how can Minnesota make sure the next generation of heroes is ready to answer the call?

Well, money talks. State aid, in the form of Local Government Aid and County Program Aid, might need to increase substantially in the very near future to boost starting wages for police officers and sheriff's deputies. Local tax hikes might be needed. Also, Minnesota should increase scholarship programs (and loan forgiveness programs) for young people who enroll in law enforcement training.

But scholarships and a higher starting pay won't turn rookie cops into long-serving veterans. Uniformed officers will continue to look for new, easier, safer jobs if they don't feel respect and support from the people and communities they serve.

That kind of respect begins at the individual level, during interactions as mundane as a traffic stop or a fender bender. And, if you have children, it's especially important that they see you set a good example as you interact with law enforcement – even if you're getting a speeding ticket.

