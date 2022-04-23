Our View: Proceed with municipal ID program, but clarify it for immigrants

Somewhere in your wallet or purse — probably next to your credit card of choice — is your driver's license.

You don't keep it there because you expect to be pulled over and asked for it by a police officer. You keep it there because you use it regularly for ordinary activities like opening a bank account, cashing a check, buying a bottle of wine, picking up a prescription at a pharmacy, purchasing ammunition for your weekly trapshooting league or entering your child's school building.

Indeed, while a getting a driver's license has long been an important rite of passage for American teens, today that little piece of plastic with a photo has become the key to a lot of doors on life's journey.

Those who can't drive or choose not to can still get a state-issued ID card, but they're not free, and the process of getting one is governed by strict regulations that some people — especially the homeless, or low-income, recent arrivals from other states or countries — can struggle to meet.

That's why the Rochester City Council appears to be on the cusp of approving a plan that would allow the Rochester Public Library to produce and issue municipal ID cards, free of charge.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's not a new idea. More than 40 cities nationwide have implemented such programs, including New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Northfield, Minn. The goal is to make life easier for a segment of the population (mostly immigrants, but not all) that currently struggles to rent apartments, relies on expensive check-cashing services and faces a complicated process when trying to obtain prescription medications for themselves or their children.

We like this proposal. Society as a whole benefits when people are officially renting apartments, rather than paying cash under the table for a room in basement. Our economy is stronger when paychecks are deposited into banks, rather than being turned into cash for exorbitant fees, and we definitely want to remove any barrier that could prevent parents from enrolling their child in our public schools.

Having said that, however, we do have some concerns about the process by which municipal ID cards would be issued.

For starters, we were surprised by the documentation that would required to obtain such an ID. Asking this population to produce a passport, permanent resident card, W2, Social Security card, certified birth certificate or marriage certificate would seem to set the bar rather high, especially for refugees from another country. Given that a municipal ID would not allow the bearer to board a plane or purchase alcohol, tobacco or firearms, the potential for fraudulent use seems very low. So, if we're going to the trouble of creating a municipal ID system, we probably should make it more accessible to the target population.

Then there's the issue of record-keeping. In other cities, one point of concern regarding municipal ID cards has been whether the issuing agency should copy and retain documentation from applicants.

New York City had kept these records for years, and in 2016 two State Assembly members asked for unlimited access to these documents. The city, wanting to protect the personal information of thousands of people, refused and instead decided to destroy the records and stop keeping such documents. The assembly members sued, citing national security concerns, but they lost.

This is a significant issue. While it's easy to say, “If you're here legally, you have nothing to worry about!” the reality is that some potential users of municipal ID cards will fear putting their name or a copy of their visa or birth certificate into a government-run database.

Therefore, before this program is implemented in Rochester, the council should decide whether the identification documents provided by applicants will be copied and retained, and who will control that information going forward. We suspect that library administrators won't want to be tasked with such record-keeping (and we wouldn't want them to be), but if this matter isn't settled now, it almost certainly will come up later.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even if the council decides that such records won't be kept — which is the path most cities follow — we'd also like to hear an open, honest discussion about whether undocumented/illegal immigrants will be allowed to obtain a municipal ID.

The reality is that in the major cities with such ID programs, undocumented immigrants make up a big proportion of those who obtain them — and it's not a look-the-other-way, don't-ask-don't-tell kind of thing. Cities draft clear policies that make people eligible for a municipal ID regardless of their immigration status.

Should Rochester follow that path, which makes it easier for undocumented immigrants to integrate themselves into a city's economy, transportation networks and educational systems?

We don't know, but before the council approves a municipal ID system, it should clearly and decisively eliminate such a huge gray area. Clarity is important, not only for the people who might apply for a municipal ID, but also for the businesses and agencies that will consider accepting them. People need to know what a municipal ID means — and what it does not.

We're fine with letting the public library issue municipal ID cards, but issues relating to immigration status should be decided by elected leaders, not librarians.

