Opinion | Editorials

Our View: Schools are meeting more than educational needs

Our View editorial graphic
Our View
Opinion by Post Bulletin Editorial Board
February 08, 2022 10:30 AM
The American inventor Charles Kettering said his interest was in the future because he was going to spend the rest of his time there.

School-age children spend the largest share of their waking hours in school (or at least they do under normal conditions). It is where they acquire the skills and insights they’ll need for their future.

Riverside Central Elementary School
Students eat lunch on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Riverside Central Elementary School in Rochester. More than 65% of students at Riverside Central receive free or reduced lunch, according to Rochester Public Schools.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Thus, it was heartening to read Jordan Shearer’s recent report on the social “safety net” that is in place in some of Rochester’s most poverty-concentrated schools . More than academics and activities, these schools provide meals, clothing, family assistance, even laundry service and a cot for naps. Learning is challenging enough without going through the day hungry, cold, anxious or sleep-deprived.

We wish every child had a home life that fully supplied their needs. The reality is many don’t, and we applaud the schools for taking some necessary steps to make up the difference. Thumbs up.

CERT serves in SE Rochester

A similar kind of support is being offered outside of school, in a southeast Rochester apartment building.

CERT, the Community Engagement Response Team, rented space in Edgewood Apartments, on 8-½ Street, in one of Rochester’s more impoverished residential areas. There, they’ll offer tutoring, conflict resolution, help with resumes and other services to help people manage and improve their own lives .

We applaud this kind of effort in our community. Thumbs up.

‘Y’ the bad behavior?

So many great things happened at the Rochester Area Family Y in the 58 years it stood at the south end of First Avenue near Soldiers Field. It was a shame to see an attempt to dishonor that legacy on the last day of its operation.

About 100 rowdy teens damaged locker rooms, pulled fire alarms and caused a ruckus outside – even at one point threatening to assault a Post Bulletin journalist – before police arrived and sent them packing.

Yes, it’s disappointing the Y has closed, but there is no place for this kind of behavior. Thumbs down.

Opinion by Post Bulletin Editorial Board
