Our View: Solar panels on schools could enlighten students' minds

Advocacy and education are two very different things.

With that thought in mind, we will be very eager to see how the state's $8 million investment in Solar for Schools plays out.

The Stewartville and Byron school districts are participating in the program, which essentially subsidizes the installation of solar panels on public school buildings. Stewartville, for example, is paying just $34,000 of the $226,066 price tag to install a total of 248 panels on the roofs of its high school and Bear Cave Intermediate School. Byron is getting $102,000 in state funds to expand its existing solar panel system, which was installed in 2014.

A solar garden at Red Wing High School. Two other southeastern Minnesota school districts, Byron and Stewartville, have received a state grant to install rooftop panels on school buildings. Post Bulletin file photo

We like the basic premise of this program. The state grants should allow participating schools to recoup their initial investments within just two to three years. The typical life expectancy of a solar panel is 25 years – and we assume that the state program won't put panels on aging, outdated buildings – so school districts can reasonably expect at least two decades of significant energy savings.

But we are more interested in the program's educational component, as participating districts will incorporate their solar energy systems into the curriculum.

Physics teachers could use the solar panels to teach the principles of light, battery technology and electricity, and while it wouldn't be safe to have students up on the roof, we hope it's possible for them to get some hands-on experience with a solar panel, perhaps with some sort of scaled-down model. Maybe they could even build one! And, given the growth in this industry, we would love to see high school students getting vocational training in solar panel installation and maintenance.

But we also hope the solar projects will be incorporated into business and/or economics classes, because solar energy is a topic that lends itself to discussions of return on investment, depreciation, subsidies and the free market.

The reality is that if solar panels were a financial and ecological slam-dunk, then every new house, hotel and apartment building would be covered with them, with or without state and federal subsidies. Solar energy has come a long way since the first solar cell was created in 1883, but the industry hasn't reached the point where long-term profitability is guaranteed.

There might be a finish line out there, but solar hasn't crossed it.

So, while it will be fun to show students the spinning dials on gauges that show how much “free” electricity the solar panels are producing, we want students to study solar energy with a questioning, critical eye that ultimately focuses on the bottom line. It's important for young people to realize that “subsidized” is not synonymous with “free," just as "green" isn't synonymous with "better."

That kind of study could lead to informative discussions about how to balance the higher immediate cost of renewable energy against the long-term cost of fossil fuels, perhaps including health costs due to air and water pollution, as well as extreme weather events linked to greenhouse gasses and global warming.

That's a lot to think about, isn't it?

But that's why we applaud the state's $8 million investment in this program, as well as Stewartville and Byron's participation in it. We're fairly certain that over the next two decades these solar panels will produce some overall cost-savings, but the bigger return on investment could well be in the minds of inquisitive students – students who one day might help solar energy reach the finish line.