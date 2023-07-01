Our View: Stuck in your bunker? Get out and enjoy summer

The grass is brown, and the days are getting shorter. Rochesterfest has come and gone. Sports fans are disillusioned with the underachieving Twins and eagerly await the start of Vikings' training camp. Metro-area media outlets are counting down the days until the great Minnesota get-together, otherwise known as the State Fair. And, if you shop online, you'll find that some retailers already are rolling out their back-to-school promotions.

Summer's almost over, right?

Uh, no. Believe it or not, Labor Day is still more than two months away, so there's still plenty of time to get out there and experience the joys of a Minnesota summer.

But if you are among the many who haven't yet dipped your toes into the pool of possibilities that is a Minnesota summer, then perhaps lack of time isn't the problem.

At last count, the COVID-19 pandemic had claimed more than 1.1 million lives in the United States. Many survivors battle long-term, perhaps lifetime health problems caused by the disease, and the financial, educational and mental health impacts of the pandemic defy easy measurement.

Among those immeasurable effects of the pandemic is the possibility that a lot of people have forgotten how to have fun. A year or more of masking, working from home, social distancing, food deliveries and binge-watching every episode of “The Office” for the 13th time has made us far too comfortable in our bunkers.

But here's a solid piece of advice from teen philosopher Ferris Bueller: “Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”

What might you miss if you spend the summer in the air-conditioned comfort of your bunker?

A lot, actually. Here's partial list of what you could experience before the school buses hit the streets again.



July 4th celebration at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester, featuring multiple musical groups, a virtual pet parade – and fireworks, of course. Events begin at 6 p.m.

Six more weeks of Thursdays Downtown, formerly known as Thursdays on First. If it's been a while since you enjoyed the food, crafts, art and music in and around the Peace Plaza on a warm summer evening, you owe it to yourself to see what's new.

If baseball is your thing, the Rochester Royals and Rochester Honkers are having strong seasons and are worth an in-person look. Love soccer? You need to act fast, as the season is winding down. Watch the Rochester FC men square off against FC Manitoba Winnipeg at 7 p.m. today (July 1) against Manitoba Winnipeg at RCTC Stadium, and the women Rochester FC women take on Chicago tomorrow (July 2) at 1 p.m., also at RCTC.

The Rochester Civic Theater will present four performances of “Moana JR,” an adaption of the 2016 Disney animated film. Shows are July 21-22 and Aug. 4-5.

The Olmsted County Fair is July 24-30. You've likely heard about problems with the grandstand at the fairgrounds, but temporary seating solutions have been found that will allow autocross, demolition derby and multiple musical performances to go on as planned. Go to olmstedcountyfair.com for a complete list of events.

The Berne Wood-Fired Pizza summer concert series happens weekly in West Concord from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays until Aug. 30. Learn more at bernepizza.org .

The Great River Shakespeare Festival in Winona offers daily performances until July 30. This year's offerings include “As You Like It,” “Imbroglio” and “The Winter's Tale.” Learn more at grsf.org .

Five performances remain in the 31st season of Rochester's Down by the Riverside concert series, which happen Sunday evenings at Mayo Park.

The Rochester Farmers Market is open 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays at Graham Park – rain or shine.

The events listed above barely scratch the surface of what you could experience this summer in Southeast Minnesota. During the next eight weeks, communities throughout our region will have festivals, fairs, markets, concerts, theatrical performances and sporting events that are worth multiple road trips.

So get out there. Return to some of the events that were staples of your summers before the pandemic. Better yet, step fully out of your comfort zone and experience something new. Float the Root River in a tube. Go biking in Lanesboro. Take in a melodrama at the Mantorville Theatre Company.

Summer is long, but it isn't endless. Don't miss it.

