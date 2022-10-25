Our View: We endorse Keane, Castro, Palmer for Rochester City Council

Three Rochester City Council seats are up for grabs Nov. 8, and while the six candidates having widely varying life experiences, professional backgrounds and knowledge of city government, there are no bad options in these races.

No, we're not saying that the city council races don't matter. Far from it. We need sharp people at the helm as Rochester navigates a complex voyage through the next few years of Destination Medical Center, a possible overhaul of several major parks, a thorough overhaul of public transportation, an ever-worsening shortage of affordable housing and a growing need to attract new people to the area's workforce.

What we are saying is that all six candidates – including four who have not previously held elected office – possess talents, backgrounds and civic awareness that could serve Rochester well, either now or at some point down the line. So, as the Post Bulletin's editorial board makes endorsements in these three races, we also commend those who do not receive our endorsement and hope that, if they aren't elected, they will continue to seek leadership roles in Rochester.

Ward 1

This race pits incumbent Patrick Keane, who has held the seat since 2018, against challenger Andy Hemenway, a first-time office seeker who has “resided in southeast Rochester what I consider my whole life, within about a three-block radius.” Keane is a Chicago native who bought a home in Ward 1 in 1985, and he still resides there with his wife. He retired in 2015 after 35 years at IBM, and prior his election to the council, his catalog of community involvements included serving on the Rochester Zoning Board of Appeals and other local boards.

Patrick Keane and Andy Hemenway.

The Post Bulletin endorses Patrick Keane for another term on the Rochester City Council.

ADVERTISEMENT

Keane's decision-making process is deliberate. If you're looking for a splashy council member who tilts at windmills and pushes for risky, expensive or unproven programs, he's not your guy.

At the League of Women Voters candidate forum with Hemenway, Keane made it clear that he keeps a close eye on the city's bottom line. When asked whether the Rochester Public Library should expand and add new services, he was cautious – despite the fact that he's on the Library Foundation Board.

“Where I think we get in trouble is we start talking about this morphing and changing ... and one thing that tends to happen in government is that it's a net add to what you do,” he said. “But I think in other businesses there's more of an assessment of, 'We want to do that, but we have these other things that aren't getting as much use.' We have to end certain things to bring on the new things.”

Hemenway, on the other hand, described the library as “an extension of the school system” and “a training facility for people who want to go back to work.” He said it “should grow with the city, slowly but surely” and suggested the creation of a smaller “outreach library” to serve people who can't get downtown.

Good ideas – if Rochester can figure out how to pay for them.

On most issues – including the city's potential conversion to clean energy, its plan for bicyclists, the need for affordable housing and potential uses for state bonding dollars – Keane and Hemenway largely agree. Keane, however, brings significantly more experience and knowledge of how ideas become realities, and Rochester is well-served by his determination to examine possible unintended consequences before the city takes action.

Ward 3

The Ward 3 race features two candidates seeking their first elected offices. Vangie Castro and Norman Wahl are squaring off to replace Nick Campion, who is stepping down after eight years on the city council.

Vangie Castro and Norman Wahl.

Both are familiar figures in Rochester public life. Castro made an unsuccessful run for Rochester School Board in 2018, then ran for city council president in 2020 but finished third in a primary. A native of the Philippines who arrived in the United States at age 3, Castro works for a nonprofit organization, is a member of the Olmsted County Human Rights Commission and might be our region's best-known advocate for inclusivity, equity and LGBTQ rights.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wahl, who describes himself as a “semi-retired pastor,” for more than two decades headed the worship team at Bethel Lutheran Church, where he saw at least two former mayors (Ardell Brede and Chuck Canfield) in the pews. Wahl is a fiscal conservative who says the city's budget should increase in direct proportion with the city's growth, and that the city must be careful “not to tax people out of their homes and out of their businesses.”

Wahl checks a lot of boxes. He says the city should do a better job telling the success story that is DMC, and he's right. He says the council should listen to the advice of experts regarding the city's conversion to clean energy – and again, he's right. He knows his ward, and he recognizes that not everything that's good for Rochester will necessarily play well in his neighborhood. As a pastor he's comfortable in front of an audience and knows how to get people to work together for the common good.

But the city council already has members who possess these traits, while Castro has the potential to bring a unique and much-needed voice to Rochester city government. The Post Bulletin endorses Vangie Castro to represent Ward 3.

Castro's closing statement was the most gripping two minutes we witnessed in the 21 forums sponsored by the League of Women Voters. Here is just a part of what Castro said:

“The last few years have been difficult for all of us. Individuals, families, small businesses, we went through it together. … I lost my job during the pandemic. I struggled to pay bills and rent, so I get it. I understand your concerns. Political candidates and elected officials should reflect all of us in the community, real people who are figuring out where our place is in the political process. Good, reasonable, honest and kind people can and should be elected officials.”

We heartily agree. City government should reflect a community's makeup, and Rochester is an increasingly diverse community – and not just racially. Many things have the potential to make people feel like outsiders. Poverty. Mental illness. Disability. Gender identity. Homelessness. Immigration status. Castro has a proven track record of advocating for the bullied, the ignored, the abused and neglected.

Vangie Castro is both a survivor and a fighter, and those qualities will serve Rochester well.

Ward 5

Finally, we turn to the Ward 5 race, which pits incumbent Shaun Palmer against challenger Saida Omar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shaun Palmer and Saida Omar.

This race is an easier call than the other two. Palmer, who was elected to the council in 2018, is a Lourdes High School graduate and retired building inspector for the city. His list of civic activities is too long to recite here, and his work ethic and expertise across a broad spectrum of topics have served the city well. The Post Bulletin endorses Shaun Palmer to represent the residents of Ward 5 for a second term.

But Omar should have a very bright future.

She has lived here for just 12 years, yet she sees public service as her civic duty. “In order for me to step up and become part of Rochester, I have to serve my community,” she said during the League of Women Voters forum. “That's why I'm running for city council.”

Omar owns a business that transports vulnerable adults and children, and she says the city isn't doing enough for this segment of the population. “I see a lot of them every day who are not being heard by the city,” she said. “I know what they go through.”

She's also passionate about helping Rochester's homeless population, the need for inexpensive (or free) recreational opportunities for young people, and the creation of affordable housing options that can serve large families, rather than cramming them into rental units that seldom offer more than three bedrooms.

Understandably, there are gaps in Omar's knowledge of city government and how it cooperates with the county and the state to provide services, regulate businesses and maintain infrastructure. While we have no doubt that she's a fast study and would work hard to fill these gaps, the Rochester City Council is no place for extensive on-the-job training.

Still, we admire the passion and courage of a candidate who puts her name on the ballot for all of the right reasons, then answers questions in a language that isn't her first. If her run for council is unsuccessful, Omar's name should be at the top of the recruiting list of every local commission, civic organization and volunteer group that needs hard-working, passionate people who aren't afraid of a challenge.