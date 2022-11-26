Our View: Will you help the 1 in 10 among us who are 'food insecure'?

Are you tired of turkey sandwiches? When you open your refrigerator, do you risk an avalanche of Tupperware filled with leftover green bean casserole, stuffing and cranberry sauce? Are you already trying to figure out how to drop a few pounds before the next round of holiday overeating begins?

Then consider yourself lucky, because more than 10% of Minnesotans have the opposite problem: food insecurity.

The numbers are grim. Second Harvest Heartland, which provides food to nearly 400 food shelves in Minnesota, reports that food shelf visits statewide are up nearly 50% compared to 2019 and 2021, with a projected 5 million visits expected by year's end. Applications for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are up 213% compared to 2019.

Simply put, inflation has put a lot of Minnesotans in a real bind, as wage increases haven't kept up with the soaring price of basic necessities. Not only are more people visiting food shelves, but they are also visiting them more frequently than they did in the past. Channel One Regional Food Bank reports that in the 14-county region it serves, 45,000 people are food insecure.

While the Feeding Our Future scandal has given Minnesota an ugly black eye, it shouldn't cause any cynicism about the efforts of Channel One, Second Harvest Heartland, the Salvation Army and other organizations that are absolute magicians when it comes to buying and distributing food. A dollar might not go as far today as it did a year ago, but Minnesota's network of food shelves can stretch it farther than most of us would believe possible.

While state and federal programs contribute to the operations of these food shelves, the wheels of bureaucracy turn slowly. The soaring level of need can't wait for the Minnesota Legislature to take action, or for Congress to reach some sort of bipartisan agreement that will put food on millions of tables.

For now, solving this problem is up to those of us for whom the rising cost of food is an annoyance rather than a crisis.

Helping can be as easy as rounding up your next purchase at the grocery store, with that extra 47 cents going to Channel One. And, while many of us have gone largely “cashless,” now's the time to carry some bills and/or change for the Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign. Or, if you prefer, it's never been easier to donate money online to Channel One, the Salvation Army and other organizations that feed the hungry.

And, while Channel One no longer accepts donations of food, you can give non-perishable items to 125 Live's food pantry, which is open to all, including non-members. For the month of December, Altra Federal Credit Union's two branches in Rochester are serving as collection sites for the 125 Live pantry.

The Salvation Army also accepts non-perishable food items for its food shelf in downtown Rochester, which serves more than 500 families each year. Bring donations to the Social Services Center at 115 First Ave. NE.

We realize that a lot of people who have plenty of food are nevertheless tightening their belts right now. Gas, utilities and cars are expensive right now, so writing your usual holiday check to a food bank might be more difficult this year than it was last year.

Still, the reality is that this weekend, millions of Americans are flocking to big-box stores to purchase televisions, phones, gaming systems and a endless array of other products that, strictly speaking, aren't “necessities.” Thus begins a five-week period in which shopping is the national pastime.

That's not a bad thing. Ours is a consumer-driven economy, and the next month is crucial to the survival and success of businesses large and small. Bargain hunting is fun, so get out there and find the best deals you can.

But at some point in this spending frenzy, those of us who are blessed with full pantries and overflowing refrigerators should do what we can – and perhaps a bit more – to help those for whom holiday “shopping” will include a quest for canned tuna and a jar of peanut butter at a food pantry.