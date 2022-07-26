SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Letters
Andy Hemenway: Public safety is my focus

July 26, 2022
Hello, My Name is Andy Hemenway and I’m running for Ward 1 city councilman.

I have deep roots in Rochester and Ward 1. More than 40 years in the Meadow Park neighborhood specifically. I’ve worked hard for local small business owners and as a registered nurse for over 20 years.

I’ll work hard for Rochester residents. I am instinctively empathetic and trained to think critically in high intensity situations and use certain situationally adapted assessment skills to find the best solution.

Public safety is my driving force. Yes, this in itself is a big umbrella. Whether it be through functioning streetlights to deter thieves at night, to well-maintained roads to support the 30,000-plus commuters from outlying cities into Rochester each day. Not to mention the millions of visitors each year who visit our city.

Safety comes in the form of accessible, clean, well-maintained parks and trails for commuting and recreational purposes. The same trails that connect our vibrant park system and allow residents to interact safely and enjoy nature.

Safety is through clean water and efficient, reliable energy sources. It comes in clean, accessible, affordable housing for the residents of Rochester and Olmsted County.

As your Ward 1 city councilman, I’ll invest time in working to better these resources in a fiscally sound manner for you and our community.

Again, I’m Andy Hemenway and I’m running for Ward 1 city councilman.

Andy Hemenway

