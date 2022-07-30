SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Letters
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Brad Finstad: We need to address the energy crisis

Letter to the Editor graphic
July 30, 2022 07:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

I’m running for Congress in the 1st Congressional District because our country is heading in the wrong direction and we need change in Washington, D.C.

Economic issues are the number one concern I am hearing throughout southern Minnesota. Hardworking Minnesotans are struggling to pay for gas, food, clothes and basic necessities.

Also Read
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: A 10-point plan to blunt inflation
I've spent decades working to improve the lives of people in my hometown of Austin and across southern Minnesota. I'm excited to bring my experience in my community and as a results-oriented business leader to Congress.
July 28, 2022 09:51 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Norman Wahl: Council should work as a team
It is a privilege to use one’s gifts to serve others. Following a 41-year career in serving others, I believe the City Council will offer me an opportunity to serve a city and its citizens.
July 26, 2022 02:00 PM
Load More

Unfortunately, the Biden Administration has mismanaged the economy and advanced policies that have resulted in higher prices and severe problems with our nation’s supply chain.

That’s why it is important for Congress to focus on getting government spending under control, while opening up the supply chain and improving the ability of small businesses to grow and create jobs. Working to bring down inflation and stabilize prices will be a top priority.

We also need to address the energy crisis our country faces right now. The base of our economy is energy, and just a few years ago, America was a net energy exporter. Unfortunately, our country is now experiencing an energy crisis because the Biden Administration wrongly decided to halt the Keystone Line and dismantle energy production in our country.

ADVERTISEMENT

We need an “all of the above” strategy for energy solutions. I’m proud to say as a family farmer from New Ulm the agricultural community has been on the forefront of this effort through ethanol and biofuels production.

Brad Finstad
Brad Finstad
Contributed

I’m ready to work hard for you and make sure we work to deliver meaningful changes to improve outcomes for everyone.

I ask for your vote on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Brad Finstad

Related Topics: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
What to read next
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Casey McGregor: I'll represent the workers
I grew up in Wells, Minnesota. I moved to Rochester 20 years ago.
July 26, 2022 01:30 PM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Vangie Castro: Castro: Every voice matters
My name is Vangie Castro and I’m running for City Council Ward 3.
July 26, 2022 01:00 PM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Andy Hemenway: Public safety is my focus
Hello, My Name is Andy Hemenway and I’m running for Ward 1 city councilman.
July 26, 2022 12:30 PM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Patrick Keane: I'll watch out for you
Thank you Post Bulletin team for offering letter opportunities to candidates. Thank you Jeff Pieters, you are helping connect us to the residents and that is the hardest part of running for office. I am both a candidate for Ward 1 representative and I am also the incumbent elected in 2018.
July 26, 2022 12:00 PM