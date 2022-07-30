Brad Finstad: We need to address the energy crisis

I’m running for Congress in the 1st Congressional District because our country is heading in the wrong direction and we need change in Washington, D.C.

Economic issues are the number one concern I am hearing throughout southern Minnesota. Hardworking Minnesotans are struggling to pay for gas, food, clothes and basic necessities.

Unfortunately, the Biden Administration has mismanaged the economy and advanced policies that have resulted in higher prices and severe problems with our nation’s supply chain.

That’s why it is important for Congress to focus on getting government spending under control, while opening up the supply chain and improving the ability of small businesses to grow and create jobs. Working to bring down inflation and stabilize prices will be a top priority.

We also need to address the energy crisis our country faces right now. The base of our economy is energy, and just a few years ago, America was a net energy exporter. Unfortunately, our country is now experiencing an energy crisis because the Biden Administration wrongly decided to halt the Keystone Line and dismantle energy production in our country.

We need an “all of the above” strategy for energy solutions. I’m proud to say as a family farmer from New Ulm the agricultural community has been on the forefront of this effort through ethanol and biofuels production.

Brad Finstad Contributed

I’m ready to work hard for you and make sure we work to deliver meaningful changes to improve outcomes for everyone.

I ask for your vote on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Brad Finstad