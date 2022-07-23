SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Opinion | Letters
Opinion
Bradley Trahan: I will listen and be a consensus-builder

July 23, 2022 08:00 AM
I have been a resident of Rochester for the past 41 years. My wife Joanie and I have been married for 25 years, and we have three children: Brenden, United States Air Force Active Duty; Reece, residing at home; and Payton, a student at RCTC. I have been a professional search recruiter with Express Employment Professionals for the past 10 ½ years.

My priorities are 1) Public Safety, 2) Getting local businesses back on their feet, and 3) Fiscal responsibility.

I will not make promises on matters the mayor can do nothing about. Instead, I will be a consensus builder who leads by example. I have a history of bringing people together for a common cause. I am not just empty words and promises; I am action and commitment. I create solutions that involve everyone! My past community involvement proves it.

The mayor’s position is nonpartisan. Bureaucrats want us to become like Minneapolis. I want us to remain Rochester. We are in danger of losing that spirit of nonpartisan compromise!

I will not be a Democrat or Republican, neither hard-left nor hard-right. I am the “can-do” and “will-do” candidate. I will be visible in the community, promoting our energy and vibrancy. I will engage with all citizens and businesses.

I am confident we all share a goal to have Rochester be the best community it can be. I see incredible opportunity in this incredible community – let’s unleash it. We will achieve so much more by working together than any individual, business, or entity can do on its own. 

Brad Trahan

I will listen to, learn from, and lead with ALL our citizens, businesses, and visitors in our community.

I respectfully ask for your vote in the primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Bradley "BT" Trahan

